Fact Check: Did Drunk Driver Actually Cause Power Outage at FSU vs SMU Football Game

Just minutes before the scheduled 7:30 p.m. kickoff between Florida State and SMU at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, the floodlights suddenly died. As players were sent back to the locker rooms, a wild rumor spread across social media claiming a drunk driver had crashed into a transformer outside the gates. But did a car accident really cause the blackout?

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Unfiltered accident photos quickly flooded platforms like X and Instagram long before official statements were released. In the absence of real-time facts from officials, eager fans naturally filled the communication void with their own wild assumptions, pinning the blame on the driver. They assumed a bad road accident had single-handedly ruined a prime-time college football night.



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The officials inside the venue, however, had a completely different story. The west-side Jumbotron flickered back on with an official message from FSU Athletics, clarifying that tech crews were dealing with a major system failure inside the stadium’s west tower.

“Technical staff are addressing a power disruption to the west side tower due to an electrical short in the main transformer. Electricians are working to restore the power service. The game remains suspended. Update to follow,” the statement on the Jumbotron read.

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FSU officials and local authorities confirmed they found no evidence linking the vehicle crash outside to the stadium outage. The viral video was simply a bizarre coincidence happening at the exact same time Doak Campbell Stadium suffered its own internal electrical failure.

While the athletic directors and ACC officials huddled on the dark field to figure out what to do, there was no actual report on the crash taking place in Tallahassee near the FSU vs SMU football game venue.

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With TV networks waiting and a stadium full of restless fans, they finally decided to salvage the night. After a brutal delay of nearly two hours, they scheduled a new kickoff for 9:15 p.m., but the teams would have to play on bare-minimum backup power.

The result was a total throwback game that felt way more analog than modern-day college football. The main scoreboard and the stadium clock stayed completely pitch-black until late in the second quarter, frustrating fans and forcing the referees to keep time manually on the field.

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On top of that, the public address system was totally dead, meaning fans in the stands had to read the ref’s old-school hand signals just to know what down it was.

The tech blackout hit the coaches and players even harder, completely stripping away the tools they rely on every single week.

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There were no sideline iPads used for quick video reviews. The situation forced coordinators to draw up plays on basic whiteboards, like a high school game. Even worse, the coach-to-player helmet radios failed entirely, so quarterbacks had to stare at the sidelines to catch old-fashioned hand signals for every single play.

Modern college football is heavily dependent on modern technology. This makes a top-tier game played completely without working scoreboards or coach helmet radios practically unheard of in recent decades. Running an elite Division I game entirely on analog communication highlighted just how rarely modern teams ever have to play completely unplugged.

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By the time the final whistle blew well past midnight, the game had turned into one of the weirdest nights in recent college football memory.

The viral videos of the car crash will probably always be the fans’ favorite explanation for the night the lights went out in Tallahassee, but the official stadium history books will always blame that stubborn internal transformer short.

Even if it were a drunk driver, he still wouldn’t be the most hated man in Tallahassee last night. The honor goes to none other than Mike Norvell after leading the Seminoles to a 27-24 loss.