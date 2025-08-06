Fact Check: Did Garrett Nussmeier Really Tear His ACL? How did the rumors start?

It’s officially football season when fans lose sleep over rumors, and LSU fans got their dose of panic this week. Whispers started flying out of a closed practice: “Did Garrett Nussmeier tear his ACL?” Panic hit social media fast. Some “insiders” even claimed he was done for the year. And just like that, LSU’s starting QB was trending for all the wrong reasons.

But before Tiger Nation hit full meltdown mode, LSU reporters jumped in to set the record straight. Multiple sources confirmed that Nussmeier is fine, no torn ACL, no season-ending injury, nothing like that. He may have been briefly limited at camp, but there’s zero truth to the worst-case scenario being floated online.

Nussmeier is still locked in as QB1 heading into the season opener, and LSU’s offense, returning key weapons from last year, is expected to roll. So take a deep breath, LSU fans. The rumors were loud, but the facts are calm: Nuss is good, and fall camp rolls on.

This is a developing story…