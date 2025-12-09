Fact Check: Did Lane Kiffin Slide Into Livvy Dunne’s DMs? Viral Screenshot Causes Frenzy at LSU

If the exit from Oxford had any less drama, HC Lane Kiffin’s Baton Rouge arrival caused off-the-field drama. A wild screenshot started making the rounds on social media recently. It shows Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes calling out new LSU head coach Kiffin for allegedly messaging Livvy Dunne. Skenes and Dunne are in a stable relationship, and even their journey is tied to the Tigers.

Skenes played on the baseball team, while Dunne was a gymnast on the women’s gymnastics team. This is not the first time that Coach Kiffin’s name has been thrown out for messaging a young viral star. But is the image real? The answer is a resounding no. This screenshot is completely fake and remarkably poorly edited at that. The whole thing falls apart under even the slightest scrutiny. And it’s kind of embarrassing how obvious the forgery is once you actually look at the details.

The dead giveaways in the fake screenshot

The image, shared by the troll account “Todd Golden’s Burner,” featured what appeared to be Skenes posting a screenshot to his Instagram story showing a message from Kiffin to Dunne. It read, “wanna come over and watch juice. tell paul you have practice lol. bring bag if you do.”The post immediately went viral, with the account claiming that “Lane has apparently wasted no time settling into Baton Rouge” after taking the LSU job in December 2025.​

First off, the screenshot shows Kiffin’s profile photo featuring him wearing an Ole Miss cap, the school he just left to join LSU. Kiffin departed Ole Miss for LSU in early December 2025 after building the Rebels into an 11-win program and College Football Playoff contender over six seasons. That’s the real smoking gun that makes this whole thing laughable is the profile picture.

The move to Baton Rouge was controversial enough, with Kiffin’s decision to leave before Ole Miss’s playoff run causing significant backlash and even disputes about whether players wanted him to stay. In no scenario would Lane Kiffin, now the head coach at LSU, still have his Ole Miss gear as his profile picture.

If this were real and recent, which the “wasted no time settling into Baton Rouge” caption suggests, he’d have updated his profile to reflect his new position at LSU, especially given the bitter nature of his departure from Ole Miss.​

Kiffin’s recent move to LSU has itself been mired in drama beyond just this fake screenshot. Nick Saban found himself at the center of controversy when fans accused him of privately encouraging Kiffin to take the LSU job while publicly suggesting on “College GameDay” that Ole Miss should let Kiffin coach through the playoffs. So yes, Kiffin attracts controversy like few others in college football. But this particular Instagram DM scandal? Completely fabricated.

A few days ago, the same troll account added another screenshot. This time, it was a fake Lane Kiffin’s Instagram story featuring Livvy Dunne, and the caption on the story was “I’m home.” Plus, the Twitter post had another sensational headline. “Lane Kiffin was reportedly seen on Instagram with LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne just hours after landing in Baton Rouge👀.”

The screenshots are so poorly executed that it’s almost impressive that anyone fell for it in the first place. Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes were never involved in any actual DM drama with Lane Kiffin.​