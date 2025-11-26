Fact Check: Has Alex Golesh Taken the Arkansas Job?

It had been a while since South Florida Bulls head coach Alex Golesh’s name surfaced on the head coach search carousel. Reports came in that he had dropped by Oklahoma State for an interview, which he vehemently denied. However, skeptics remained unconvinced. Finally, on Nov. 26, his future plans became clearer.

On Nov. 23, Schaap had reported that Arkansas was closing in on its decision, saying, “a resolution is near” and three days later he reports on the Razorbacks’ final decision. On Wednesday, Trey Schaap of 103.7 The Buzz reported that Alex Golesh has accepted the vacant HC seat at the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Last week, Golesh spoke about his 100% commitment to the Bulls. “I’m so focused and locked in on this program and this team,” he had said. Nearly a week later, he reportedly announced his plans to part ways with the South Florida Bulls.

According to 247Sports, a source indicated this morning that Golesh had received the offer, and it was up to him to make the decision. Presently, the Razorbacks haven’t released an official statement regarding Golesh’s hiring. Earlier, Trey Biddy reported that AD Hunter Yurachek had shortlisted eight candidates, and is specifically leaning towards defensive-minded HC. But the insider further stressed that the AD might want to build this narrative, but that’s not what might be happening.”

During his HC search, Yurachek outlined his criteria for his HC hire. ‘A proven winner’ that has the ability to create a winning program. There’s no doubt that Coach Golesh checks off that criterion.

With no official statement released, there is no absolute confirmation about Golesh’s hiring. However, interim head coach Bobby Petrino’s online activity might confirm Schaap’s report.

Soon after Schaap tweeted about the latest activity at Fayetteville, Petrino shared a farewell message on his social media. “Being on the Arkansas sideline has been both an honor and a privilege, and I’ve appreciated every day of it,” he wrote on X. “Whatever the future holds, I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity to lead this team again and to be a part of the Arkansas community once more.”

Sources indicated that Alabama’s defensive coordinator Kane Womack was under consideration if Golesh were not to accept. The former USF coach could have even landed a gig at the Ole Miss Rebels if that position had been open. Presently, even the Rebels face uncertainty as they step into the playoffs, with rumors gaining momentum regarding Lane Kiffin and the Florida dance.

Alex Golesh remains a celebrated figure at USF

So far, Alex Golesh’s coaching journey has been spectacular. At UCF, he had two different stints. As a co-offensive coordinator at UCF, he worked under Josh Heupel, helping to develop the offense into the No. 2 in total offense in just one year. He left the next season to Tennessee, along with Heupel. In 2023, he returned to the Bulls, but this time in the capacity of a head coach.

Presented with a gigantic task ahead of him, Golesh rebuilt a 1-11 program, turning it back into its winning ways. By the end of the 2023 season, the Bulls were 7-6. Moreover, a smooth domination against Syracuse, 45-0 at the Boca Raton Bowl, solidified his reputation. Presently, the Bulls are 8-3, recording their first AP Poll mention in the last seven years.

Just last week, Alex Golesh had stressed his USF commitment, saying, “We got so much work to do,” crediting the staff and the players for a 8-3 season so far. However, with the reported Arkansas development, Golesh is preparing for a transition.

Alex had signed a six-year contract with the Bulls, running till Dec 31, 2028. Since he would be leaving (as reported) before the end of his contract, he owes the USF $2 million.