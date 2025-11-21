brand-logo
Fact check: Has Dabo Swinney Interviewed for Arkansas HC Job? Truth Behind Viral Social Media Post

ByKhosalu Puro

Nov 20, 2025 | 7:20 PM EST

Fact check: Has Dabo Swinney Interviewed for Arkansas HC Job? Truth Behind Viral Social Media Post

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Is Dabo Swinney leaving Clemson? When he lost 46-45 to Duke at home on November 1 and cracked a postgame joke about getting fired, the internet ran with it. Sitting at 5-5, the Tigers aren’t looking anything like the perennial ACC champs they are and suddenly the man with 185 wins, two nattys, and 13 ten-win seasons was being linked to the SEC. 

Watch What’s Trending Now!

No one expected the next twist to come from a viral X post. On November 20, Jakota Sainsbury dropped the grenade. “SOURCES: Two time national champion Dabo Swinney has officially interviewed for the Arkansas head coaching job, signaling a monumental shift in the national coaching landscape. According to one source familiar with the process, the conversation “went longer and deeper than anyone expected.” The post exploded past a million views in hours. And that’s when fans started asking if the smoke was even real.

Because on paper, the idea is wild. Dabo Swinney, the Alabama-bred WR turned ACC dynasty builder, jumping from Clemson to Arkansas? One fan nailed it saying “That’s like going from the NFL to high school.” Another said, “LMFAO, he’s not going to Arkansas. If anything, it’d be Alabama down the road.” Yet the rumor wouldn’t die, and the internet kept feeding it.

Last week, a Volquest message board post only added fuel with a note from Steve Godfrey linking Dabo Swinney to the Hogs. “My buddy that’s a high-ranking booster texted me this morning and said that’s the Arky AD and Dabo spoke in heavy conversations last night.” Add Paul Finebaum urging Dabo to “get out of there” because it’s gotten “so bad,” and suddenly the fiction feels like it had a pulse. So is it real? Or is it just November madness?

