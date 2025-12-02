Fact Check: Has 5-Star Jared Curtis Committed to Vanderbilt? QB Breaks Silence on Big News

Rumors about five-star quarterback Jared Curtis’ future have spread quickly across social media. Major college football outlets such as On3 and 247Sports reported that Curtis had decommitted from Georgia and flipped to Clark Lea’s Vanderbilt program. However, the quarterback addressed the speculation on X, and his response could spell bad news for the Commodores.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In his post, the Nashville Christian High School standout expressed surprise at the reports linking him to Vanderbilt as Diego Pavia’s potential successor. Curtis clarified that he has not spoken with either program about his future.

“Don’t know where all this is coming from. Haven’t had a chance to talk to either school yet. I’ll keep y’all posted,” Curtis wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

This development could be disappointing for Vanderbilt fans, who believed the nation’s No. 1 quarterback had found his future home in Nashville. Curtis is a highly coveted prospect for good reason. Last season, he recorded 3,467 yards, 58 touchdowns, and only three interceptions for Nashville Christian, earning both the Division II-A Mr. Football award and the Gatorade Tennessee Player of the Year honor.

Jared Curtis’ commitment saga has been anything but simple. As one of the top quarterback talents in the country, he received offers from numerous programs. He initially committed to Georgia in March 2024, but by October, he had decommitted and reopened his recruitment, with Oregon emerging as the leader at that time.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then reversed course again in May, recommitting to Georgia. That’s why the recent reports connecting him to Vanderbilt have caused so much confusion. On3 reported that Vanderbilt’s offer may have included a path to immediate playing time and an appealing NIL package, both of which could have influenced his thinking.

However, the quarterback has publicly denied making any new commitment. As it stands, Curtis’ status remains officially unsettled. Publicly, he is still committed to Georgia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Diego Pavia makes his future ambitions at Vanderbilt clear

With all the Jared Curtis rumors swirling, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has made his own future clear. He spoke bluntly about the Commodores’ playoff chances on the podcast Bussin’ With The Boys. When asked whether a bowl game would be satisfying if Vanderbilt missed the playoff, Pavia didn’t hesitate.

F— That,” Pavia said. He even pointed at the CFP bracket and said, “This is all you want to play for.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For him, anything short of a spot in the 12-team playoff is a disappointment. He made it clear that a regular bowl game isn’t enough, given how well both he and the Commodores have performed this season. Pavia holds a QBR of 87.8, ranking fourth nationally, and has thrown for 3,192 yards with a 71.2% completion rate and 27 touchdowns. Vanderbilt currently sits 11th in the national rankings, just outside the playoff cutoff.

To get in, they will need a few results to break their way, most notably Alabama defeating Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.