Fact Check: Have Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson Broken Up? Truth Behind Viral Social Media Post About Their Breakup

Bill Belichick’s year spirals from being the historic six-Super Bowl-winning head coach to having a losing season with UNC, and now scrutiny around his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. After losing his Hall of Famer status with the Patriots, the blame for the snub went straight to his Hudson. Now, rumors of their separation are making headlines. Let’s dig deeper into the reality of this news.

On January 30, 2026, Shane Tuttle posted a headline-grabbing update on his X account: “Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson are reportedly no longer dating.”

Now, knowing the amount of hate Hudson and Belichick’s relationship draws because of their 49-year age gap and Hudson’s turbulent past of constant interruptions in Belichick’s professional life, the separation might feel like the next step. But the news is totally fake, as the account bio itself makes clear: “Everything I do is satire.”

This story is developing…