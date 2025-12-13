Fact Check: Is Bryce Underwood Transferring to ASU? Truth Behind Viral Post on Michigan QB

Bryce Underwood has officially wrapped up his freshman season at Michigan. But it didn’t unfold the way anyone imagined. The Wolverines finished the regular season with a 9–3 record, effectively shutting the door on their playoff hopes. Now, with head coach Sherrone Moore fired and the transfer portal set to open in just 18 days, Michigan fans are staring straight at their worst-case scenario. The timing couldn’t be more brutal.

As per sources, “Bryce Underwood is on his way to Tempe…”

If Bryce Underwood were to jump ship and head to Arizona State, it would be a massive blow for Michigan. And even though the credibility of the account casting this rumor is questionable, nothing feels off the table anymore, especially not with the way Michigan’s 2025 season unraveled.

Is Bryce Underwood entering the transfer portal?

No, Bryce Underwood isn’t entering the transfer portal, at least not right now. The 18-year-old was so highly touted coming out of high school that he beat out senior Mikey Keene and sophomore Jadyn Davis to win the starting job for the Wolverines. And for the most part, he backed up the hype. Underwood flashed serious upside, looking like a seasoned veteran in some games while also making the kind of mistakes you’d expect from a freshman in others.

Even with those growing pains, he still led the maize and blue to a 9–3 record. Underwood threw for 2,229 yards and nine touchdowns, added 323 rushing yards, and scored five more times on the ground. That said, his future in Ann Arbor suddenly feels a lot less secure. With Sherrone Moore fired for an illicit relationship with a staffer, everything is in flux. Money also plays a role here.

Underwood’s NIL deal with Michigan reportedly sits at a massive $10 million, and there’s no buyout attached. That means he can explore other options freely if he ever decides to do so. For now, though, it all comes down to one thing: who Michigan hires next. The next head coach could end up deciding whether Underwood stays put—or starts looking elsewhere.

“Sources have told On3 that those in Underwood’s camp are paying close attention to who the next hire will be following the recent upheaval at Michigan,” Pete Nakos wrote. “The contract Underwood signed to go to Michigan does not include a buyout, sources tell On3. The lack of a buyout makes it possible for Underwood to enter the transfer portal.”

What can be a probable transfer destination for Bryce Underwood?

Even if Arizona State wanted, they won’t be able to get Bryce Underwood to come to Tempe. Recently, ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt entered the transfer portal, and money played a role in this. Leavitt was one of the most highly valued players in college football, with his On3 NIL valuation peaking at around $3.1 million. Arizona State also wasn’t using its full revenue-share allotment on a quarterback, which put the program at a clear disadvantage in any bidding war against schools willing to spend big through both revenue sharing and extra NIL money.

On top of that, Leavitt was far more experienced than Underwood. All of it pretty much shuts down the rumors of Underwood making a trip to Tempe. But can Bryce Underwood go back to Baton Rouge?

Underwood fueled that speculation on Thursday when he followed the LSU football account on Instagram. Michigan is the only other team he allegedly follows on the social media platform. With Garrett Nussmeier entering the NFL draft and serious questions about sophomore Michael Van Buren’s ability to lead a high-profile college program, it’s believed that new head coach Lane Kiffin is looking to make a splash with a new quarterback. And the Tigers have the financial backing to take him in.