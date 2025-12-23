Fact Check: Is Carson Beck Dating Model Abella Danger? Revealing Truth Behind Viral Post

For a quarterback whose last relationship unraveled in the public eye, could a rumored new romance be a fresh start or just more internet noise? After Miami QB Carson Beck’s “difficult” breakup with the Miami Hurricanes’ guard Hanna Cavinder in April 2025, the QB is once again at the center of off-field speculation, this time linked to a viral post and an unexpected fan in the stands.

“🚨 Miami QB Carson Beck and actress Abella Danger are reportedly dating,” shared NCAA podcaster Shane Tuttle.

The QB hasn’t made any statement yet. Regardless of the truth, his dating connection with an adult film actress slash model has sparked fresh buzz.

It all started when Danger was spotted on ESPN cheering for the Hurricanes during their CFP game. Abella was captured wearing a white cropped top and an orange skirt in the crowd at College Station during the second half of the first-round CFP matchup. While her presence raised speculation among fans about a possible relationship with Beck, she has clarified the reason behind her appearance.

“In case you’re wondering why I’m at the Canes game, my Instagram bio is quite informative,” wrote Danger on her IG story after Miami’s 10-3 win against Texas A&M.

Screenshots quickly followed, spotlighting her deep Miami ties and long-standing connection to the university. Her 9.5 million Insta followers are aware that Abella is a “Miami girl born & raised,” and that she is a “Full-Time Student @UMiami.”

Quickly, her watching the game live from the stands felt natural and organic. As a Miami native, she was also celebrating the team’s quarterfinal appearance.

“The fact that in my lifetime I got to witness Miami beat A&M on their home turf with 98,000 of their fans and only 2000-something Miami fans in attendance is something I will never ever forget,” wrote Danger.

Now, linking her to Carson Beck without any official statement from either side appears to be nothing more than speculation. Even Beck’s social media activity since his breakup indicates a single life, focused almost entirely on football and game updates. But sometimes speculation does turn into reality.

The Bengals QB Joe Burrow and model Olivia Ponton were linked for months, with rumors swirling quietly in the background. In June 2025, the speculation turned loud, and a night out in New York City made it official.

Meanwhile, in the CFP game, Carson Beck threw an 11-yard TD pass to Malachi Toney late in the 4th quarter to break a 3–3 tie and seal the win. That was an emotional moment for Danger.

“Y’all I never imagined a touchdown could make me cry the way a touchdown made me cry today,” she shared on her IG story.

Yet, there’s no proof of the Beck-Danger duo. Instead, it has shifted attention to the real story. The circumstances surrounding Beck’s breakup have begun to come to light.

Carson Beck’s previous relationship ended messily

Carson Beck’s move from Georgia to Miami once looked like a love story with a football twist. The couple even announced the move together, flashing Miami’s signature “U” in a social post. But fast forward a few months, and the fairy tale quietly unraveled. Beck stayed mostly quiet as rumors swirled, even after a viral clip surfaced with unflattering comments from Cavinder.

“I broke up with him because of who he is.”

On October 1, Beck finally addressed the split in an interview with ESPN’s Andrea Adelson.

“You make mistakes as a person,” reflected Beck. “It sucks that you have to go through something like that with someone that you care about, and now it’s all over the internet… Half of what you see in the media is true. Half of what you see is not true.”

He added, “The people that know the truth know the truth. But it’s been difficult.”

Now, we have some additional details.

Beck was once expected to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft but chose to keep playing, moving from the SEC to the ACC. Shortly after relocating, two of his cars were stolen from the home he shared with Cavinder and were never recovered.

Then in April, Cavinder confirmed the breakup online, and per Adelson, they haven’t spoken since.