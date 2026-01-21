Fact Check: Is Fernando Mendoza Missing Pre-NFL Draft Date After Meeting Tom Brady and Raiders Owners?

National championship glory fails to quiet the swirling rumors around Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza. Despite powering his team to a 27-21 win over Miami, speculation dominates about his absence from the NFL combine. Sources indicate that an NFL leap isn’t imminent for the Hoosiers QB because he’s prioritizing other commitments.

“SPECIAL: Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza tells ESPN that he has a finance internship on Wall Street in February and plans to miss the NFL Scouting Combine,” reporter Scott Hughes said on X. “A remarkable decision for the presumed #1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.”

Now, this news was shared by a trustworthy X user, Scott Hughes, who has 11.7k followers and is a men’s basketball reporter. The post quickly gained more than 1.4 million views, too. However, the claim turned out to be false as the account that initially posted the news is a parody. Even fans commented on the post, calling it a “bait account.” The Spun media outlet also confirmed it as fake news.

Besides, Fernando Mendoza never actually made any comment regarding his NFL scouting move. He has also mentioned being overwhelmed before the championship game against the Hurricanes with all the NFL talk going around him.

“Friends and family send me things about (the draft),” Mendoza said. “All that stuff about the NFL, it’s a blessing, and the things that I see in articles. However, Monday’s game is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

This isn’t the first time this account has made false claims. Back in November 2025, that account posted a story claiming that former ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski had been ejected from a St. Bonaventure basketball game after arguing with the officials. Hughes said that Wojnarowski was forcibly removed from the season-opening win over Bradley.

The post went viral with more than 6000 likes, but it turned out to be completely fake. The St. Bonaventure AD denied the entire story. So, even if his account looks credible, it’s far from reality.

Now, missing out on the NFL combine doesn’t seem like a big thing, but players often use this opportunity to talk to their favorite teams and make an impact. Plus, Fernando Mendoza already holds a No. 1 overall pick projection on every other analyst list, like ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. His improved decision-making and mobility solidify his case even more.

Mendoza has already proved enough with his Heisman-winning resume, with 3,535 passing yards, 276 rushing yards, and 48 touchdowns. However, an NFL combine visit can be an add-on that Mendoza might not miss. With all the false claims, Mendoza made a lasting impact on Tom Brady and the team.

Fernando Mendoza’s last-moment antics impress Tom Brady

The entire Hard Rock Stadium buzzed with excitement when Indiana took Miami down and ended their season with a perfect 16-0 record. But that wasn’t possible if Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza had not taken the risk. Late in the fourth quarter, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti decided to put the game entirely in Mendoza’s hands.

But he didn’t flinch; he took advantage of the moment with a 12-yard quarterback draw for the game-winning touchdown that won the national title for Indiana. In that moment, Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady’s stunned reaction showed how well Mendoza’s game resonated with him. The Raiders’ front office staff made a visit to the Miami vs. Indiana game. General Manager John Spytek and owner Mark Davis were there alongside Brady.

As the Raiders hold the No. 1 overall pick, this moment was more than enough to give them their future quarterback after a troubling season with Geno Smith. What’s benefited Mendoza is that Brady is already hooked on him, as he praised his caliber.

“I love everything about his game,” Brady said. “His leadership is what stands out to me; it’s his relatability to his teammates. He’s overcome a lot of things in his career.”

What could make him a perfect fit for the Raiders is his low turnover rate. The Raiders recorded 17 interceptions in 2025 because of Smith, whereas Mendoza threw just six interceptions in 16 games. On top of it, his 6’5″ and 225-pound physique makes him incredibly accurate with solid arm strength. With that push, let’s wait and see if Mendoza makes his way to Indiana or not.