Fact Check: Is Lane Kiffin Headed to Florida and Has He Signed an MOU? Truth Behind Viral Claim

Turns out fans don’t have to wait till the Egg Bowl anymore, as Lane Kiffin’s next move might already be out there. After weeks of drawing a connection with the LSU Tigers after their $90 million offer, Kiffin is now riding on a new boat. That’s the Florida Gators. Both teams are pretty high on him, but it turns out the Tigers were never his destination, as Florida’s MOU emerges at the center of the story.

“🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨Trusted sources tell MBG that Lane Kiffin to #Florida is a done deal! The MOU is signed! Expect an announcement soon!” Message Board Geniuses said on X.

As per Gator Raid reports, Lane Kiffin was juggling between LSU and the Gators for weeks, but for a week, his interest shifted to Florida. And there’s a high possibility that on Saturday, Kiffin and the university will make it official. On top of it, Gator Raid’s reports confirm that Kiffin already signed an MOU with them. Interesting. The post exploded, gaining 58.3K views within one hour of the tweet but there’s still no confirmation from any authentic source.

“I am 100% confident the MOU is signed. I can’t say how yet. I will after the hire is officially done,” Gator Raid said on Swamp 247.

What’s interesting is that hours before MBG confirmed that sources close to Lane Kiffin’s agent, Jimmy Sexton, confirmed that “LSU is done” for him. This post even gained 527.5K views on Twitter. This adds another layer to uncertainty.

A few days back, just like MBG, someone posted that a Kiffin family member visited Gainesville, Florida, in the same week when Kiffin and Layla went to Baton Rouge in a private jet. They even had a tour of the town, visiting high schools and properties, as per Wilson Alexander of The Advocate. Both turned out to be true, so even Kiffin’s MOU news can be real, but for now, it’s just a claim without confirmed sources.

As reports lean heavily towards LSU. In the latest poll from Brett McMurphy on Lane Kiffin’s possible next destination, LSU received 59 votes, and Florida had just five votes fewer than Ole Miss, which had 17 votes. Apart from polls, analysts like Paul Finebaum said he heard from a friend in Washington, DC, that a few Louisiana politicians know that Kiffin’s coming to LSU.

“My favorite, a really close friend of mine in Washington, texted me yesterday, and he said, ‘I just got off the phone with some politicians in Louisiana, and Lane is coming here. I’m like, After all this, you would really trust a politician in Louisiana to know the inside, but maybe you would,” Finebaum said on the Matt Barrie show.

The Florida Gators are investing heavily in him, offering approximately $95 million in salary and $25 million in annual NIL guarantees, as per multiple reports. Which can be a deciding factor as well. But it turns out his move is not all about money.

Urban Meyer gets real on Lane Kiffin’s move

Lane Kiffin’s coaching carousel is turning a new chapter every other week. Now that Ole Miss nears their final game of the regular season, fans and analysts are eagerly waiting for his next move. Even Urban Meyer stepped into the conversation with his strong opinion on the reason behind Kiffin’s move. He stressed that it has less to do with money and more to do with putting himself in the best position to win big.

“I don’t think it has anything to do with money. I think it has to do with winning.” Meyer said on The Triple Option podcast, “I think he’s just negotiating the most expensive roster for the next five, six, or seven years.”

Now, Kiffin might get offered $14 million from one school and $13 million from another, but that will not influence him a bit, as for him it’s always about how he can take that team to winning the national titles. After his move from Florida Atlantic, he made it clear that he doesn’t want to rush his decision for money and end up at the worst spot, which is why he chose Ole Miss.

“It had to be a place that really felt things were aligned in order to be somewhere that you can really win,” Kiffin said. “I have zero reason to leave here because you are in the best conference there is in football. You’ve got great leadership, and you’ve got the ability to recruit great players. And you’ve got an awesome fan base.”

Now, even though there’s no confirmation about his move to Florida, money won’t be a deciding factor in his move. Let’s wait and see which team gets him onboard.