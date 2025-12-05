Fact Check: Is the Leaked Pat Kraft Audio Real? Truth Behind Penn State AD’s Alleged Speech Berating Big 10 Rivals

Penn State fans woke up Thursday to an unexpected bombshell. An alleged audio recording of Athletic Director Pat Kraft speaking candidly to players made the rounds on social media. The audio features someone who sounds like Kraft being brutally honest about Penn State’s challenges, including recruiting struggles in “middle of nowhere PA” and calling Michigan “losers and cheaters.” So is this actually real? Or is it another AI deepfake making the rounds?​

All the signs indicate that the audio is legitimate. Credible sports media figures, including Barstool Sports’ Liam Blutman, shared clips of the allegedly leaked audio. Even Blutman was shocked, posting that he “can’t believe I’m listening to this.” The nature of the audio itself is raw and unfiltered. It features blunt assessments that an AD might make in a private player meeting, which adds to its credibility. Still, without official confirmation from Kraft or Penn State, it remains “alleged” audio that hasn’t been independently verified.​

According to the recording, Kraft went all in when he discussed Penn State’s competition in the Big Ten. He allegedly called Michigan both “losers and cheaters,” referring to the Wolverines’ recent struggles and the sign-stealing scandal. But Kraft saved particular disdain for Oregon. He made fun of the Ducks and expressed his distaste for the program.

Meanwhile, Kraft talked about Ohio State’s dominant position in the conference pecking order. He described the Buckeyes as “the king.” He explained how their Columbus location, superior NIL infrastructure, and elite position coaching, such as Brian Hartline’s work with wide receivers, make them easier to recruit to than State College.

The most significant portion of the allegedly leaked audio involves Kraft’s comments about interim head coach Terry Smith and the stakes of the upcoming coaching hire. According to the audio, Kraft told players, “I wanna tell you this, I don’t know what the future holds. Terry is a legitimate, real, real candidate, I’m looking you all in the eye. If I don’t get this right? My career is over. Understand that. If I don’t hire the right person, my career is over. So, it’s very serious to me. If I don’t find the right person, they’ll fire my a– and I don’t get another AD job. So, I’m gonna do what’s right for you guys, what’s right for this program.”

The vulnerability in these remarks has fueled speculation that this was indeed a private conversation. But until Penn State or Kraft directly addresses the recording, fans are left to draw their own conclusions about the leaked audio.

Kraft’s Job security concerns becoming reality

It turns out Pat Kraft wasn’t just being dramatic when he allegedly told players that his career was on the line. FootballScoop has reported that “upper-level university administration is now getting involved in the Penn State search for the first time.”

After nearly two months of watching candidates either turn down the job or use Penn State’s interest to get richer elsewhere, the people above Kraft have apparently seen enough. When your bosses decide they need to step in and help, that’s usually not a good sign for your job security.​

In that allegedly leaked conversation with players, he said if he doesn’t hire the right person, “they’ll fire my a– and I don’t get another AD job.” That statement probably felt like motivational transparency at the time. However, Sitake is now staying at BYU. Hartline is taking the South Florida gig. And Key got an extension at Georgia Tech. And Pat Kraft might be losing control of his own search.