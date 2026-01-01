Fact Check: Is the Rose Bowl Moving to SoFi Stadium Due to Bad Weather?

Pasadena has been absolutely drenched over the last several days, with weather forecasters predicting heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout New Year’s Day morning and into the afternoon. That’s exactly the anxiety a viral social media post played on Thursday afternoon, claiming the game was being moved to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood due to weather concerns. The post spread like wildfire across Twitter, causing confusion and genuine panic among fans who’d traveled to Pasadena for the game.​

But the answer is no. The Rose Bowl is not moving to SoFi Stadium. The post is completely fake, and it was created solely to farm engagement on social media. There has been no official announcement from the Rose Bowl Game organizers, the College Football Playoff, the Big Ten Conference, the SEC, or any of the parties mentioned in the fabricated statement.

The game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Indiana Hoosiers is still scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) on Thursday at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, exactly as planned. Weather forecasts do call for rain in the morning and a chance of showers during the game itself. But there’s been zero indication from any official source that the game would be relocated. Forecasters actually expected the bulk of the rain to clear by kickoff. It will leave mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s.​