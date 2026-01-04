Fact Check: Will Ty Simpson Enter Transfer Portal & Leave Alabama for Big Ten School?

Rumors move faster than decisions in college football. And right now, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is learning that lesson the hard way.

Over the past 18 hours, social media has been flooded with claims suggesting Simpson could enter the transfer portal and leave Alabama for another power program if his NFL Draft stock does not reach first-round territory. The buzz was loud enough to spark national discussion. But when the noise settles, the facts paint a much calmer picture.

The central claim traces back to a viral post alleging that a 247Sports report connected Simpson to potential moves away from Alabama. That assertion quickly gained traction. What it lacked, however, was verification.

As of now, Ty Simpson has not entered the transfer portal, nor has he indicated any intention to do so. There is also no credible report confirming interest in a Big Ten program or any other destination. The viral claim circulating online does not align with any on-record reporting from 247Sports or verified college football insiders.

More importantly, Simpson himself has offered clarity, even if indirectly. Speaking at Rose Bowl media availability, the Alabama quarterback made it clear that his future was not front of mind following the season-ending loss.

“I haven’t really thought about it much, to be honest with you,” Simpson said. “I’m just really worried about these last few minutes with these seniors and everybody who won’t be here next year.”

That quote matters. Not because it locks in a decision, but because it contradicts the certainty implied by the viral rumor. Simpson acknowledged no discussions about the NFL Draft, the transfer portal, or a potential exit from Alabama.

From a football standpoint, the logic behind a transfer is also thin. Simpson just completed his first full season as Alabama’s starting quarterback, producing 3,567 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and only five interceptions while completing 64.5 percent of his throws. That performance stabilized the Crimson Tide offense and earned him strong internal standing within the program.

Financially, Simpson is also in a favorable position. His reported NIL valuation sits around $2.1 million, a figure that reflects both his on-field role and Alabama’s market strength. With only one season of eligibility remaining, it is difficult to identify a realistic scenario where another program dramatically outbids Alabama while also guaranteeing a clearer path to long-term upside.

Draft context further weakens the urgency behind the rumor. ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller has publicly stated that only a small group of players currently hold true first-round grades in the 2026 NFL Draft class, and Simpson is not among them at this stage. That does not remove him from the draft conversation, but it does suggest that returning to Alabama could be the more strategic move if he chooses to stay in college football.

Late-season perception also plays a role. Alabama’s 38–3 Rose Bowl loss to Indiana was a rough closing note, and Simpson finished the game with just 67 passing yards before exiting with a cracked rib injury. That performance drew scrutiny from analysts evaluating his readiness for the next level.

On ESPN’s Get Up, SEC analyst Jordan Rodgers echoed that sentiment.

“He had the most to gain and the most to lose, and he lost a lot,” Rodgers said. “He’s not playing himself into the conversation for QB1 or QB2 with the way the last month or so went.”

Still, none of that translates into transfer momentum. If anything, it strengthens the case for continuity. Simpson remained at Alabama through the coaching transition, waited behind Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe, and ultimately earned the starting role. That history matters when evaluating sudden exit speculation.

So, where does that leave the original question?

There is no factual basis right now to suggest Ty Simpson is entering the transfer portal or leaving Alabama for a Big Ten school. The viral claim lacks sourcing, the player has not supported it with words or actions, and the football and financial realities do not align with the narrative.

What comes next is simple. Simpson will eventually have to choose between declaring for the NFL Draft or returning for one final season in Tuscaloosa. Until that decision is made, anything beyond those two options remains rumor, not reporting.