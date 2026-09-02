Failed College Football WR, Forced To Drive DoorDash & Leave America, Earns NFL Roster Spot

The Cincinnati Bengals just added a wide receiver to the 53-man roster after a journey that began far from NFL buildings. A few years ago, that same player was delivering food late at night and leaving the country to keep playing.

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Dohnte Meyers, a wide receiver, is now on the Cincinnati Bengals’ 53-man roster. He was a zero-star recruit with limited Division III interest and reached Presbyterian College on an academic scholarship. He later said he got there “because I was smart and I returned kicks.”

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Dohnte Meyers went undrafted in 2023 out of Delta State, a Division II school in Mississippi.He got a tryout at Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp. It didn't take.So he started driving for DoorDash.Train during the day. Deliver food at night. Sometimes until 2 or 3 in the… pic.twitter.com/kYrIE2c0kR— the Sports ON Tap (@thesportsontap) August 31, 2026

Meyers was born on July 6, 2000, in Brooklyn and grew up in the Atlanta area, including Norcross and Duluth, Georgia. At Norcross High School, he earned second-team All-Region honors in 2017 as a punt returner and was named the team’s Special Teams Player of the Year.

At Presbyterian in 2018, he started all eight games and had 17 receptions, 186 yards, and two touchdowns. In 2019, he started all 12 games and had 37 receptions, 485 yards, and five touchdowns.

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The transfer portal was open after 2019, but he still moved from FCS Presbyterian to Division II Delta State instead of a Power conference. The 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic.

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In 2021, he had 55 receptions, 665 yards, and five touchdowns in 11 games. In 2022, he had 65 receptions, 877 yards, and eight touchdowns in 13 games. He was also named First-Team All-Gulf South Conference.

Meyers went undrafted in 2023 and went unsigned as a college free agent. His only NFL look that spring was a tryout at the Atlanta Falcons’ rookie minicamp. A local pro day at Jackson State drew CFL interest, but still no NFL contract.

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Then, he trained in the mornings with Manny Rodriguez, did afternoon receiver work with Stephon Brown, and then delivered DoorDash until 2 or 3 a.m.

Rodriguez connected him with CFL quarterback Trevor Harris of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Riders held an open tryout in Atlanta that cost $100 out of pocket. Meyers paid it, “balled out,” and signed a futures contract on October 25, 2023.

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Canada became the opportunity he needed. In 2024, he got injured in his first preseason game, still played through it, and scored. He was added to the practice roster on June 1 and was promoted in Week 10.

In four games, he had 24 receptions, 349 yards, and one touchdown, with 101 yards in each of his first two games. A separated shoulder in the Labor Day Classic ended the season.

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2025 was the breakout season for him. In 15 regular-season games, he had 65 receptions, 1,056 yards (16.2 average), eight touchdowns, and four 100-yard games. He was a CFL West Division All-Star.

He later said faith provided stability during the injury stretch and that “God works in crazy ways.” Saskatchewan released him on January 8, 2026, so he could pursue the NFL.

That CFL tape put him in front of an NFL team that was already watching Canada.

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How the Cincinnati Bengals turned the wait into a roster spot

Bengals CFL scouting executive Andrew Johnson flagged him. Meyers worked out in Cincinnati in December 2025 and signed a reserve/futures deal on January 8, 2026. It was a three-year contract totaling about $3.11 million, with an $885,000 base in 2026 and a $10,000 signing bonus. During the offseason, he also connected with former Bengals great T. J. Houshmandzadeh.

He impressed in OTAs, minicamp, and training camp. Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said he has “real juice.” Head coach Zac Taylor noted the consistency and stated, “There’s a lot of guys that can come out to training camp in Dohnte’s shoes where it’s the first chance to make an impression… and then they fizzle out. He’s been consistent throughout.”

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The week before camp, Joe Burrow texted asking if Meyers was in town for an 11 a.m. throwing session. At that time, Meyers was in Atlanta. He and his brother drove around 460 miles overnight, about seven hours, with no sleep. Burrow only learned of the drive afterward. “That’s the kind of guy that he is,” Burrow noted.

The preseason made the work count. Against Detroit, he had three receptions, 29 yards, and a 13-yard rush. Against Chicago, he had five receptions for 41 yards, a 9-yard rush, two kickoff returns for 54 yards, and two punt returns for 34 yards.

Then against Philadelphia, he had three receptions, 51 yards on the opening drive, then pulled. He also took first-team reps with Burrow and stayed after practice working routes.

On cut-down day, wide receivers coach Troy Walters FaceTimed him. “Today’s kind of a bittersweet day, man. The sweet part about it is I get to tell a guy who worked out for us last December, came from the CFL, and then we signed in February… spent hours in the coaches’ office studying the playbook… made plays in the preseason. I just wanted to personally tell you congratulations for making the 53-man roster. … You’re gonna play a big role in our success on offense and on special teams. Help us win a Super Bowl.”

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Meyers replied, “‘Preciate it, coach,” and “Let’s get it goin’!” Walters added that Meyers can play all three receiver spots. As of now, Meyers is on the 53-man roster as No. 81. He is not projected as a Week 1 starter.