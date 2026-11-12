“Failed Experiment”: Michigan to Cut Ties With Kyle Whittingham, ESPN Insider Predicts

Kyle Whittingham’s reluctance to embrace Michigan’s football traditions has raised questions about his connection with the program. ESPN analyst Josh Pate believes Whittingham’s tenure is nearly over, with concerns extending beyond the Wolverines’ performances on the field.

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During the November 11 edition of The Rich Eisen Show, Josh Pate discussed Kyle Whittingham’s future with host Rich Eisen and doubled down on his earlier criticism of the Michigan head coach. Pate predicted that Whittingham would not return to Ann Arbor for the 2027 season, despite receiving different feedback from people familiar with the coaching world.

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“There’s 0% chance I see him there next year, even flying in the face of some of the feedback that I’ve gotten,” Pate asserted. “We’re in the last few pages of this. It’s a one-and-done. It’s a failed experiment.”

Pate called the situation a failed experiment, saying it was a one-and-done where oil and water simply don’t mix.

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Whittingham arrived in Ann Arbor in December 2025 after spending 21 seasons as Utah’s head coach. He became Michigan’s 22nd head coach, taking over after Sherrone Moore’s departure.

His résumé at Utah included 177 wins, three conference championships, and an undefeated 2008 season that ended with a Sugar Bowl victory over Alabama. Those achievements made him an experienced hire for Michigan, but his first season has presented a different challenge.

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The Wolverines head into the November 14 matchup against Oregon with a 5-4 record after losing 15-6 to Michigan State. The loss was followed by Michigan’s decision to fire offensive coordinator Jason Beck on November 8.

Pate used Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield as a comparison to explain what he believes is missing in Whittingham’s situation. Silverfield has also struggled during his first season, but Pate identified signs that the coach is embracing the program.

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He said the Arkansas roster appeared willing to fight for Silverfield, even during a difficult stretch.

“I don’t see any of that at Michigan,” Pate said.

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He further explained that if Michigan managed to compete against Oregon in the fourth quarter, he would credit the players for their determination rather than treat it as proof that the coaching situation was working. Pate argued that players shouldn’t have to build the connection with their head coach.

Another concern raised by Pate involved Whittingham’s reported reluctance to embrace Michigan’s football traditions. He specifically questioned why a coach earning $8 million annually would resist learning about the culture and trophy games associated with the program.

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Michigan’s football traditions are closely tied to its identity, with historic rivalries against Ohio State and Michigan State forming a major part of the program’s culture.

The Wolverines also compete for the Paul Bunyan Trophy against Michigan State and the Little Brown Jug against Minnesota. These traditions carry decades of history, making them an important part of the expectations surrounding the head coaching role.

“If that turns you off, if memorizing the names of trophy games turns you off, if you think you’re above that, okay, maybe you’re above it, but don’t take the job,” Pate said.

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He also compared the situation with Lincoln Riley’s move to USC, explaining that accepting a coaching position means accepting the rivalries and traditions that come with it.

“If you take the Michigan job, you’re signing up to be part of all that stuff. You don’t exist there in spite of it. You exist there with it,” Pate added.

Pate also said that he had repeatedly asked people about Whittingham’s position because he did not want his prediction to be correct. However, he claimed he could not find anyone willing to publicly stand behind the coach.

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Michigan has not publicly announced any decision regarding Whittingham’s future, making Pate’s comments a personal prediction rather than a confirmed move by the program.

Michigan’s remaining games could provide another test of Whittingham’s ability to connect with the program and its players. However, Pate’s assessment suggests that the concerns surrounding the coach extend beyond the results, putting his long-term future in Ann Arbor under serious doubt.