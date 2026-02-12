Failed Production Forces Deion Sanders to Pluck a Leaf From Nick Saban’s Recruiting Playbook

Last year’s recruiting class ranked fourth in the Big 12 with heavy investment. But the results didn’t translate into on-field success, and Colorado finished with a 3–9 record. To make it count, Deion Sanders targets blue-chip recruits, following the recruiting approach of legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In Saban’s last season at Alabama, the 2024 recruiting class ranked No. 2 in the SEC. That was only possible because the effort matched the vision, as the coach went into every detail. Now, Colorado OC Brennan Marion confirmed in an interview with Rivals that Sanders has also taken a hands-on approach in recruitment this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Prime has been involved in every recruiting decision; he’s watched every guy and verified with his eyes to make sure it’s the right player coming into the program,” stated Marion.

It really shows that the Buffs’ head coach is aiming for a big comeback. Getting the right players into Colorado will be the X-factor. Sanders’ commitment to this unique approach is already transparent in a massive roster overhaul, where he replaced nearly 36 departing players with over 40 transfers and 15 high school recruits, signaling a complete reset of the team’s foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite allocating a $200K annual budget in Sanders’ contract for private air travel to aid recruiting, the 2025 season turned out to be a total dud. Several factors, including Sanders’ health problems, the lack of a consistent quarterback, and others, contributed to that disappointing season.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

This new move by Deion Sanders, personally vetting the recruits, simply suggests the Buffs are ready to make a ‘strong push’ in recruiting. As it’s a proven path, consider Nick Saban’s nearly 28 seasons as a head coach with this approach. “Right is never wrong.” That’s the main philosophy of Saban’s recruiting approach. Saban didn’t take shortcuts; he regards not only talent but also player mentality, and that speaks volumes.

More importantly, culture and the player’s mental toughness are also critical. In this scenario, Saban’s philosophy simply indicates an obsession with detail. The legendary coach counted on every evaluation. In short, Saban didn’t just watch film; he knew stars win games, but the right stars win titles.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you work for Nick, you always feel like it’s 4th-and-1 on the goal line and the Super Bowl is on the line,” said former colleague Phil Savage. “He’s the pacesetter.”

LSU, Michigan State, and especially Alabama all witnessed glory days fueled by Saban’s recruiting mastery. With that standard in mind, Deion Sanders’ approach for Colorado will surely improve their ranking in the 2026 class. Now, the upcoming season could tilt in the Buffs’ favor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deion Sanders opens up about finding the right talent

This past season, Colorado swung big in the transfer portal, and outside of a few contributors like Joseph Williams, Tawfiq Byard, and Jordan Seaton, the return was thin. But Deion Sanders didn’t hesitate to take responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I haven’t forgotten how to coach in a year,” said Sanders in November. “We did some things we shouldn’t have done. That’s on us.”

The issue, however, wasn’t solely coaching. The coaching staff failed to perform proper evaluations during last year’s recruitment. While talent was present, fit is what counts most. That’s why the Buffs’ head coach is taking a firmer approach in 2026.

“Every kid, I’ve watched on tape and have hand-picked him, hand-selected him to come in myself, and know all his attributes and inundated what’s all poppin’ within their lives,” said Deion Sanders. “We have staff meeting every morning about all that to make sure we’re able to service the kids properly as well as making certain they fit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More importantly, Sanders admitted many additions last year didn’t align with the program’s identity. But now that changes with the new roster, which includes proven captains and tone-setters like Gideon Lampron, wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., safety Boo Carter, and more.

By adopting the meticulous, hands-on recruiting style of a legend like Saban, Sanders is betting that a roster built on fit, not just flash, is the only way to turn Colorado into a contender.