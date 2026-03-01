Fake Carnell Tate Conspiracy Which Made Bills Overlook OSU WR Comes to Light

Ohio State Buckeyes Carnell Tate 17 celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday, November 29, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA ANN20251129107 AaronxJosefczyk

Ohio State Buckeyes Carnell Tate 17 celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday, November 29, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA ANN20251129107 AaronxJosefczyk

Carnell Tate is widely projected to be a top 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, his NFL combine results created a bit of a problem for him when his 40-yard dash created two separate results. Officials calculated Tate’s official time at 4.53 seconds, which placed him 27th out of 34 receivers who ran at the combine.

At the time of his 40-yard dash, Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane was in the NFL Network booth. Jokingly, he took a shot at the Buckeye WR’s performance.

“He’s pretty slow. I probably wouldn’t take him early. … Did you see how slow he was out of the gate? The corner’s gonna lock him down,” Beane SAID.

But in a major turn of events, multiple NFL evaluators, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, clocked Tate at 4.45-4.47 seconds. If this difference is actually true, it will move Tate up to approximately 20th in the group. And Beane can essentially forget about landing Tate with their No. 26 pick, as teams will already be drooling over him.