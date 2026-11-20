Curt Cignetti has made it clear that he has no patience for reports that are misleading. The Indiana coach took aim at a report linking him to Michigan’s head coaching job. Cignetti has been loud for a month. He has gone for the CFP committee, ESPN, and the SEC, and Thursday night, he shut down the rumors of his linkup with a Michigan coaching job.

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“Fake news created by three SEC media writers. Nice try,” Cignetti posted on X in response to the CBS Sports Report, ending his statement with a clown emoji.

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The speculation started because Michigan is in the middle of a major leadership shakeup. With current athletic director Warde Manuel stepping down at the end of the year, incoming university president C. Cybele Raver wrapped up a three-week search this week by hiring Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts.

Alberts is expected to evaluate head coach Kyle Whittingham right away after a rough 5-5 first season that already saw offensive coordinator Jason Beck get fired. That turmoil prompted CBS Sports writers John Talty, Richard Johnson, and Chris Hummer to float Cignetti as a top candidate if the job opens up.

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Cignetti’s “SEC media writers” jab was very intentional. Talty is based in Alabama and spent years running SEC coverage at AL.com before joining CBS, while Johnson and Hummer are longtime Southern college football reporters who regularly cover the SEC for the network. After spending the past month calling out SEC-friendly voices for doubting his Big Ten program, Cignetti clearly saw the report as another attempt by Southern media to stir up trouble in Bloomington.

The CBS report cited sources who claimed Cignetti was concerned about funding and raised the possibility that he could be drawn to a program with “deeper pockets and resources.” What really crossed the line for Cignetti was the report claiming he privately told his own staff that Indiana’s roster “nest is going to be empty at the end of the year.”

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Painting a sitting coach as ready to bail on his locker room right before a playoff push is a serious accusation, especially when Cignetti has spent months defending his program’s staying power. That is why he did not just deny the rumor but publicly accused the three CBS writers of making things up.

However, a source told IndyStar that the Michigan link was “100% false” even before Cignetti responded publicly. SB Nation has also described the reported connection as “extraordinarily loose.”

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Cignetti’s contract doesn’t look like a man packing up either. He signed a revised deal in March that runs through 2033 and is worth more than $105M guaranteed. It starts with $11.525M for 2026, per IndyStar, and he owes Indiana a $15M buyout if he leaves on his own. That number gets cut in half if President Pan Whitten or athletic director Scott Dolson leave first.

On the field, Indiana is 9-1 and 6-1 in the Big Ten. The one loss was a 19-15 game to Ohio State on October 17, and Nick Marsh’s foot landed out of bounds on what would have been the go-ahead score. Cignetti is 36-3 since he came to Bloomington.

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“I couldn’t be more proud to be a Hoosier, and I plan on retiring as a Hoosier,” Cignetti said in an Indiana football video posted to X in October. “The way that this state has embraced us and our success in football has meant more to me than anything else. So I just wanted to get on camera and let you know that Curt Cignetti is gonna work daily to make Indiana the best it can be.”

Indiana went 16-0 last year and won the national title, beating Ohio State in the Big Ten title game before taking Alabama, Oregon, and Miami in the playoff. The Hoosiers now turn their attention to Washington on Saturday before hosting Purdue. Winning both games would put them in a position to reach another Big Ten Championship Game, with Indiana currently sitting at No. 8 in the CFP rankings.

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For now, any real coaching search in Ann Arbor will wait until Alberts officially takes over and decides Whittingham’s fate. Cignetti, meanwhile, has two regular-season games left to lock in a Big Ten title game berth before final CFP rankings drop on December 6.