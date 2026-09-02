Famed College Football Coach Fired After Calling Officials “Idiots”

For eighteen years, Buddy Stephens was the undisputed king of East Mississippi Community College football. He won five national championships, sent dozens of kids to the NFL, and became a household name on Netflix. But in the raw world of American junior college sports, past glory rarely buys you a free pass when you publicly attack your own bosses.

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EMCC announced Monday that Buddy Stephens was no longer the Lions’ head coach, The Guardian reports. The trouble started right before the 2026 season kicked off. Frustrated by new schedule changes, Stephens gave an interview to a local newspaper, The Commercial Dispatch, and let his temper get the best of him. He openly blasted the leadership of the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference, calling the administrators behind the decisions “idiots”.

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Stephens did not hold back his disgust during the interview. “They’re idiots,” he said, referring to the officials. “It’s not a very well-thought-out process. It was really ‘junkified’ the way they decided they were going to do it, and there wasn’t a lot of real thought. I was very surprised at how it came out because there were actual people who have doctorates that came up with this.”

The fallout was immediate. When East Mississippi opened its season on August 27 with a 14-6 win over Southwest Mississippi, Stephens was noticeably absent from the sideline. Just four days later, on Monday, August 31, the school administration officially severed ties with the coach, ending his long tenure before the season could even gain momentum.

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The change that Buddy Stephens was talking about is that the MACCC moved from a nine-game regular season to 10 games, with every team playing five at home and five on the road. The postseason was trimmed, too. Instead of four teams reaching the playoffs, the top two from both the North and South divisions, only the two division winners will play for the state championship.

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Buddy Stephens believed the changes were driven partly by schools wanting to avoid the expense of traveling for playoff games and increasing their chances of hosting. He wasn’t shy about saying what he thought of that. EMCC, meanwhile, clearly wanted some distance from the comments.

College president Scott Alsobrooks said the school “strongly disavows the remarks published in a recent article.” He did not name Stephens in the statement, but there wasn’t much mystery about who he meant. He said the comments conflicted with EMCC’s standards of professionalism, respect, and civility.

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“While the college supports open and constructive dialogue, personal attacks have no place in that discourse and are contrary to the standards we uphold within our college community,” he said.

As of now, EMCC’s OC and associate head coach Preston Rice was named interim head coach for the remainder of the season. The Lions are 1-0, so he inherits a team that at least has a win already sitting in the bank. Buddy Stephens, for his part, has not publicly commented on his dismissal. That leaves a strange final chapter for a coach who became much bigger than the JUCO game.

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Last Chance U made Buddy Stephens a college football name

Netflix put Buddy Stephens and EMCC in front of a national audience when Last Chance U debuted in 2016. The documentary followed players fighting for another shot at football while dealing with school, family problems, and the pressures that came with trying to move on to bigger programs.

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Buddy Stephens was a major part of Last Chance U in its first two seasons before the series moved to other schools. It ran from 2016 to 2020 and later got a basketball spinoff. But Netflix wasn’t what made him at EMCC. He had already won five national junior college championships there between 2011 and 2018. His players also made the jump to the NFL.

Jarran Reed, Dakota Allen, and Za’Darius Smith are among the former EMCC players who reached the professional ranks. That’s why the ending feels so abrupt. Buddy Stephens coached an opening-day win, then lost his job after criticizing the people running his conference.