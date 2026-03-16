Family Legacy Tempts Dan Lanning’s Blue-Chip Commit to Flip to Big Ten Rival

Family legacy appears to have taken precedence in a major recruiting battle. Oregon commit Drew Fielder, a 4-star offensive lineman from Servite (Calif.), has the USC Trojans pressing hard after back-to-back visits. This has put a Big Ten rival in a position to pull him home through roots that run very deep in his family.

Four-star offensive lineman Drew Fielder visited the Big Ten USC program for the second weekend in a row while he decides whether to switch from Oregon, where he had already committed, to USC. Lincoln Riley’s team has left a strong impression on him. He really likes the team, especially their offensive line players, whom he says are “hungry dudes” (very motivated). He also enjoys talking with Coach Lincoln Riley.

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However, above all, family ties might play a very crucial role in his decision. His grandfather and his great uncle played football for USC and were part of the team that won the national championship in 1967. His father also studied at USC and graduated from there. The timeline feels pretty active instead of distant because USC is getting repeated in-person time with him right now, and Oregon is working to keep its class together around him, as per Rivals.

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Fielder’s USC ties aren’t just names on a family tree. He’s been around the Trojan football program in real life, with family memories tied to the Coliseum and USC weekends. That’s why the Trojans’ push feels way different from a normal attempt to flip a player, as it taps into identity, not just depth charts.

Proximity is also a major factor. Fielder’s high school, Servite, is less than an hour from USC’s campus. USC and Oregon often try to recruit the same top high school football players. They are big rivals on the West Coast. For many years, Oregon was better at recruiting and even signed some of the best players from Southern California.

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But things started to change. USC convinced two players who had already flipped their commitment, like quarterback Jonas Williams and defensive lineman Tomuhini Topuito, to change their decision and join USC instead. Because of this, USC had a very strong 2026 recruiting year, and now they are planning to gain the same momentum with their 2027 class.

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Oregon is still a strong option for Drew Fielder. He still likes Oregon a lot and has “a considerable amount of love” for the team. He also respects Oregon’s head coach, Dan Lanning, and thinks he is similar to veteran coach Nick Saban. Dan Lanning has done very well at Oregon. Even their on-field success is impressive, as their team has recorded 48 wins and only 8 losses in four seasons and 26 wins and 3 losses since joining the Big Ten.

Some players who already committed to Oregon, like offensive lineman Avery Michael from Turlock, California, are also talking to Fielder and asking him to stay with the team. Now, Fielder is also expected to visit Oregon again next month. That visit could help him make his final decision. But is it enough to keep Fielder close to the team?

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Does Dan Lanning’s team have a strong chance with Drew Fielder?

Oregon’s track record of producing NFL-caliber offensive linemen is a key part of its pitch, with recent first-rounder Josh Conerly Jr. and veteran guard Shane Lemieux serving as prime examples of the program’s developmental success.

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This year, there are several Oregon linemen like Iapani Laloulu, Isaiah World, and Emmanuel Pregnon who are also seen as strong NFL prospects. If they continue to perform well, some of them could be picked early in a future NFL Draft.

On top of that, Dan Lanning gives chances to young players at Oregon. For example, freshman running backs Jordan Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. played early and did well. This shows young recruits can get playing time quickly if they are good.

In 2025, Oregon’s offensive line played very well. Many players came through the transfer portal and helped the team finish with an 11–1 record. The line was also a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award. But former offensive coordinator Will Stein is no longer there, and his absence could affect the offense. It remains to be seen if Dan Lanning is able to keep their OL home or make his move to USC.