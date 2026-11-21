Marcellus Young Casario had already made the long move from Halifax, Nova Scotia, to northeast Georgia to chase a football future. He was due to finish high school in December and join Georgia in January.

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Then, on November 13, the 18-year-old passed away after a medical emergency. However, his family is still waiting to learn why. Young Casario’s family described what happened that Friday morning in a statement shared with 247Sports.

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He had not been “feeling well.” He woke up early, went to a water fountain for a drink, returned to bed, and “never woke up.”

“We know there are many wonderful people in Marcellus’ life who cared so much about him and are wondering how this could happen,” the family said. “Unfortunately, we do not yet know.”’

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An autopsy has been completed, but the family has been told that toxicology results could take up to three months. A cause of death is not expected until those results are available.

The delay leaves his loved ones with an account of his final hours, but no medical explanation for what happened. The family also said it had “full confidence” in the school and “law enforcement” as they work to establish what happened.

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The family has also asked for privacy while expressing gratitude for the messages and support it has received.

Known to his teammates as “Mar,” Young Casario was a defensive lineman at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Rabun County, Georgia. He had moved from Halifax to attend the boarding school as a junior, putting distance between himself and home to pursue a dream that he inherited from his grandfather.

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“I started playing football when I was 6 because of him,” Young Casario said about his grandfather. “He’s my inspiration.”

He committed to Georgia on June 15, choosing the Bulldogs over offers from programs including Michigan State, Miami, Georgia Tech, and Virginia Tech. The 2027 prospect was a three-star recruit.

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Marcellus Young Casario 6'6" 270 Rabun Gap HS, GA is a terrifically talented defensive end with superior length, great first step, super long arms and very quick feet and hands dominates in all phases of the game. 3.0 GPA.@marcellus_yc big-time talent. Great catch for Georgia. pic.twitter.com/TyPpveIJEd— Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) September 24, 2026

ESPN ranked him as the nation’s No. 49 defensive end, while 247Sports‘ composite rankings placed him among the top 70 defensive linemen in his class.

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His plan was already taking shape. Young Casario expected to graduate from Rabun Gap in December and enroll at Georgia in January. He had visited Athens regularly and built a relationship with the coaching staff during the recruiting process.

A hip labrum injury cut into his junior season at Rabun Gap. He still managed to get on the field for a few playoff snaps, then spent the next six months working through rehab. Young Casario pushed through and finally showed enough for Kirby Smart to hand him his dream scholarship.

In an earlier interview with 247Sports, he spoke about what attracted him to Georgia.

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“I feel like I’d be doing myself a disservice if I didn’t go, to be honest, because I want to be pushed the hardest anywhere,” Young Casario said to 247Sports. “And that’s what I’m striving for, is to be the best.”

That transition will never happen. Instead of preparing for his first college season, his family is arranging to bring him home to Halifax for a wake and burial.

“I grew up watching Friday Night Lights. I love football. And down here, it’s like life,” Young Casario said.

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Georgia head coach Kirby Smart addressed Young Casario’s death after the Bulldogs’ 48-21 win over Missouri on November 14. The head coach knew the teenager’s parents and had seen him around the program during his visits to Athens.

“One of the toughest calls I’ve ever gotten,” Smart said. He described Young Casario as a young man who was “always smiling, always positive” and said he had a great future ahead of him.

Smart also spoke about the family. “Can you imagine if that’s your child?” he asked. He said the result of the Missouri game felt insignificant compared with what Young Casario’s parents were facing.

The response from Georgia’s staff extended beyond the public comments. Defensive line coach Tray Scott spoke directly with the family, while Smart contacted Rabun Gap head coach Derek White.

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Rabun Gap remembers a teammate, not just a recruit

Rabun Gap announced the death on November 13, describing it as the result of a sudden medical emergency. The school said emergency procedures were followed and local responders took the student to the hospital.

“He was everything a coach wants in a player,” Young Casario’s coach, Derek White, said.

He also praised Young Casario’s dedication and the bonds he had built with his teammates, adding that his journey had been marked by hard work and brotherhood.

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The school also postponed its game against Cannon School after the emergency. The matchup was rescheduled for the following Monday, giving the team time to grieve before returning to the field.

Young Casario’s teammates later honored him with a tribute and fireworks before their state semifinal appearance.