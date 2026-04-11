Family of Late Kyren Lacy Files Lawsuit Against Louisiana State Police

A promising football career cut short by tragedy was not just a personal crisis. It was the direct result of a ‘fabricated investigation’ and ‘malicious prosecution,’ according to a stunning new lawsuit filed by Kyren Lacy’s family against the Louisiana State Police.

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On April 12 last year, LSU’s talented wide receiver, Kyren Lacy, died by suicide. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies responded to a weapons disturbance call after a family member reported Lacy had fired a gunshot into the ground. Lacy took his car keys from a family member and sped off in his car as the deputies pursued him. But during the pursuit, he allegedly shot himself and died at the scene.

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In the months before his suicide, Lacy was charged with homicide, felony hit and run, and reckless operation of his Dodge Charger. His NFL draft plummeted, and his invitation to the scouting combine was withdrawn. But behind everything going on in the media, Lacy maintained his innocence to his attorney. Later, video evidence released by his attorney clouded the case further. Now, Lacy’s parents have sued the Louisiana State Police, alleging malice.

“The extreme emotional distress inflicted by Defendants’ intentional and reckless misconduct was the direct and proximate cause of Mr. Lacy’s decision to take his own life,” Kenneth Lacy and Kandace Washington’s lawsuit reads. “But for Defendants’ fabricated investigation, false arrest, and malicious prosecution, Mr. Lacy would be alive today.”

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The Parents of the former LSU wide receiver have alleged that the Louisiana State Police “fabricated an investigation” into a deadly traffic crash, blaming their son for the crash. They filed the lawsuit on Friday and named two troopers who investigated Lacy’s alleged traffic collision in Chackbay, north of Thibodaux, last year. A 78-year-old service veteran died due to the crash, and Lacy was immediately arrested.

Although he was released after posting a $151,000 bond, his attorney, Matthew Ory, maintained the late WR’s innocence from the start. Lacy’s parents now allege that the two troopers falsely framed their son for “recklessly passing multiple vehicles at high speed,” which resulted in a head-on collision. They allege that the troopers filed a false crash report, which contradicts the video evidence Lacy’s attorney released in October last year.

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The video evidence Matthew Orry released, surveillance footage from a nearby gas station, showed Lacy’s car was “well behind the crash.” According to him, the late LSU WR was over 70 to 90 yards behind the actual collision and “had nothing to do with the accident.” Despite the Louisiana State Police defending their findings, the state attorney general, Liz Murrill, announced an independent review for Lacy’s case.

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Now, according to Kenneth Lacy and Kandace Washington’s lawsuit, the troopers not only refused to report the witness who was saying “that lady behind me…she caused the wreck.” But also turned off their body camera when the witness “refused” to sign a written statement. Additionally, as per the lawsuit, the two troopers allegedly fabricated evidence and allowed the actual accused to go despite identifying them.

Kyren Lacy’s parents’ lawsuit indicates a potential cover-up

According to the lawsuit, the driver who actually caused the accident has already been cited twice for following too closely in 2015 and 2020. Despite that, the Louisiana State Police didn’t mention that history in their investigation. The suit also says that the two troopers ticketed the driver who actually caused the wreck for “following too close” but altered the citation to “crossing left to center” to shift blame to Lacy.

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Moreover, when the troopers interviewed the actual driver for the crash, Body Cam footage showed that they told her mother she wouldn’t be charged with anything. The trooper said, “She’s not being charged with anything, so y’all don’t stress about that at all.” Later, one of the troopers was also heard assuring the mother about the following too-close ticket, saying, “I kind of jumped the gun on that one a little bit.”

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Lacy’s parents now allege that their son died by suicide after “being overwhelmed by the emotional distress, public scrutiny and reputational harm.” The loss of professional opportunities was the biggest factor, and the mental anguish came with it. That was allegedly caused by the State Police’s wrongful accusations, leading to his “false arrest.”