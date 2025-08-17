Famous HBCU Adds Female Athlete to College Football Roster in Historic Move

Liz Heaston walked down McCulloch Stadium’s tunnel against the Linfield Wildcats in 1997, breaking past long-held perceptions. She was the first woman to play and score in a college football game, and more trailblazers followed her lead — the latest being Nina Schiks, who just made history as the first woman to play college football for Mississippi Valley.

A native of Boxmeer, Netherlands, Schiks grew up with a passion for soccer, playing both central defender and right back. Just last year, playing for MVSU, she appeared in 10 games with three starts, showcasing the same edge that once took her to Germany to train with Borussia Mönchengladbach’s youth program. She also competed on the women’s tennis team last spring, showing her versatility as an athlete. But fate quickly steered her toward football after head coach Terell Buckley took notice of the skill set she brought.

The team’s official Instagram account highlighted the historic moment earlier in April, posting a video of Schiks attempting a field goal while speaking with Coach Buckley, followed by a solid kick. The caption read: “When we said New Era, we meant it! Join us in welcoming our newest kicker to the team.” Despite already having three kickers on the roster (Marko Jovisic, Marko Dubak, and Nicholas Stephens), Buckley decided to make use of Nina’s talent.



The Delta Devils are in their first season with Terell Buckley after their previous head coach, Kendrick Wade, was let go due to a 1-11 performance. Not just that, the team’s kickers also struggled last year, with primary kicker Jovisic notching a meagre 4-for-9 field goal record and two blocked kicks, although converting 20 extra points. Punter Nicholas Stephens never saw live action, and Indiana State transfer Marko Dubak redshirted after stops at College of DuPage and Florida A&M. With Nina Schiks’ joining a room this crowded does mean she might have to fight for her spot. But, she could also be the push they need in the special teams department. Not to mention that in doing so, Schiks is also adding her name to a brief list of female players who have done it before.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Liz Heaston (1997) – Played for Willamette University, becoming the first woman to play and score in a college football game. On October 18, 1997, during a match between Willamette and Linfield College, the 5-foot-5-inch, 120-pound soccer player entered the game as a replacement kicker. She kicked two extra points as her team won 27–0.

Katie Hnida (1999–2003) – Played for both Colorado and New Mexico. In 2003, she became the first woman to score in an FBS game, making two extra points against Texas State.

Ashley Martin (2001) – Represented Jacksonville State. In a game against Cumberland at Burgess-Snow Stadium, she went 3-for-3 on extra points in a 72–10 win, becoming the first woman to score in an NCAA Division I game.



Toni Harris (201 9) – Made history by signing a letter of intent with Central Methodist University , becoming the first female skill-position player to earn a college football scholarship . A safety from Detroit, she overcame financial struggles and family hardships, including caring for siblings while her mother battled cancer, to pursue her dream.

9) Central Methodist University first female skill-position player to earn a college football scholarship

Sarah Fuller (2020) – Made history at Vanderbilt as the first woman to play in a Power Five game. Fuller was also the goalkeeper for Vanderbilt’s women’s soccer team that won the SEC championship in 2020.

Leilani Armenta (2023–2024) – Became Jackson State University’s first female football player in 2023. Scored three extra points in a 40–14 win over Arkansas–Pine Bluff, making her the first woman to score in an HBCU football game. Added another point in 2024 before signing with the Mississippi Panthers of the Women’s National Football Conference in 2025.





The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils open their season at home against Southern on August 30, giving Schiks a shot to become the next woman to make history on the gridiron. For her, it’s simple: perform, compete, and help the team win.