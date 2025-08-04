Famous HBCU Announces First Woman Staffer in Historic Moment for College Football Program

In the landscape of college football, where only 1% of NCAA men’s teams are led by women of color, every breakthrough matters. For Tess Abbott, football was the least of her concerns as she initially planned to major in biomedical science and follow a pre-dental path. Interestingly, Abbott not only ended up pursuing sports as a career but also made some landmark contributions at a very young age.

Born in Jiangxi, China, Tess’s first breakthrough came during her college days in 2022, when she was recognized with an NCAA Ethnic Minority Graduate Scholarship and served as the Athletic Administrative and Diversity Intern for West Michigan University’s athletics department. But there was no stopping this 25-year-old who etched her name in history with a milestone achievement.

South Carolina State University, a proud HBCU, took a bold call this offseason. The Bulldogs brought Tess Abbott on board as their new Director of Recruiting, the first woman ever to join their football staff. Head Coach Chennis Berry had already announced her addition on July 1, 2025. And here’s how Tess would impact the football program.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBCU Gameday (@hbcugameday) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

Per the South Carolina State Program, Tess will “lead all aspects of the Bulldogs’ recruiting strategy, including the coordination and execution of official and unofficial visits, talent evaluation processes, and recruiting operations both on and off campus.” Knowing what she brings to the table, head coach Berry also praised Abbott’s leadership and called her a valuable asset to the team.

Elated with the news, the former student-athlete shared her vision for the Bulldogs. “I’m committed to growing our recruiting efforts with strategy, relationship-building, and operational excellence,” said Abbott. “I will honor the tradition, discipline, and championship standard of South Carolina State football.”

Before South Carolina State, Tess was the engine behind on-campus recruiting at UMass Football, managing events packed with energy, anticipation, and sometimes nerves. She made sure each day ran smoothly, all the details invisible on game day but essential to landing a recruit. Apart from her stint at UMass Football, Tess was also with the High Point Rockers, her hometown professional baseball team, where she served as Community Relations and Social Media Coordinator.