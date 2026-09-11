Fan Falls in Tunnel & Takes Nasty Hit After Cam Newton Gives Him $100 Challenge

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Cam Newton tried to turn a fan’s day into an unforgettable experience. However, it took an unexpected and painful turn. The entire interaction took place during Cam Newton’s EA Sports event.

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Newton recently teamed up with viral internet streamer Sketch for a high-stakes promotional appearance playing the new EA Sports College Football 27 video game. To get back to real football after playing the fictional one, the former Heisman winner issued a challenge to a student.

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“I’ll give you $100 if you catch this,” a September 10 post on Instagram had Newton saying for a light-hearted challenge. EA Sports’ official Instagram handle also posted the same video with the caption, “Gotta come down with it when Cam Newton is throwing.”

In the video, the former Auburn QB launched a pass towards a student who accepted his challenge. Unfortunately, the student missed the catch and lost his footing. He tumbled into the tunnel, taking a nasty spill. The fan came out unharmed, but it became a viral moment online.

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In Newton’s defense, the throw wasn’t off-target. He placed it perfectly for the fan to make the catch, but the latter hit the edge of a structure and fell even before he could get to the ball.

The action on September 10 wasn’t a massive event. It was the official media drop day as part of a promotional rollout for a larger upcoming event, the EA Sports College Football 27 Ultimate Tailgate. The promotional segment was officially teased across EA Sports’ social media platforms.

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It captured Sketch and Newton facing each other off in a competitive, trash-talk-fuelled gaming session. They played an early build of the new College Football 27 game.

Sketch was owning that field as he made the former Heisman winner work for it. He immediately applied pressure by throwing a deep passing touchdown against Newton right as the game started.

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Even the teasers of the event couldn’t dim Newton’s ultra-competitive fire. EA Sports officially captioned a viral video stating that “Cam Newton was NOT letting Sketch get that win.” It showed Newton clawing his way back to lock in the victory after Sketch’s hot start.

Cam Newton has recently been fully focused on his independent media empire after he was surprisingly laid off in July 2026 by ESPN from his primary Monday co-host position on First Take—Newton. He completely shifted back to his independent platform, Iconic Saga Productions.

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As a former CFB player, there is no one better than Newton to be a part of this EA Sports campaign, given what he achieved in his college career. It didn’t start on a high note in Florida.

However, after arriving as a junior college transfer, he spent just one year in Auburn, but every fan remembers the impact he left behind. He ran a spread offense that terrorized defenses and carried a roster with zero other future NFL starting players all the way to an undefeated 14–0 National Championship.

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Newton completely changed the meaning of the dual-threat quarterback position. He became the second player in history to throw for 20+ touchdowns and rush for 20+ touchdowns in a single season. He racked up 51 total touchdowns.

His defining moment came in Tuscaloosa against bitter rival Alabama. The Crimson Tide roared out to a 24–0 lead in the second quarter, and the game appeared totally over. Newton put the entire team on his back, orchestrating the biggest comeback in Iron Bowl history. He threw three second-half touchdowns and scored a rushing touchdown to seal a shocking 28–27 victory to keep their title hopes alive.