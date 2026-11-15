Fans Abandon Stadium Before Halftime as Ranked ACC Program Falls Behind 42-0

What began as a sold-out senior day atmosphere for SMU turned into a quiet, stunned exodus as No. 13 Wake Forest scored at will. By the time the Mustangs trailed 42-0, large sections of the home crowd had already seen enough.

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The seats at Gerald J. Ford Stadium started emptying long before the second-half kickoff. Fans in blue streamed toward the exits while the Demon Deacons celebrated yet another score, the noise from the visiting side growing louder as the home side thinned out.

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Yahoo Sports captured the scene: SMU supporters heading for the gates early with their team still scoreless at the break. The image spread quickly because it matched the feeling on the field. A ranked ACC team that had protected its home turf for years was being dismantled in real time.

Wake Forest finished the job 49-7. The final margin only confirmed what the first 30 minutes had already made clear. The Demon Deacons scored six first-half touchdowns. They outgained SMU 535-275 for the game, controlled the line of scrimmage, and forced mistakes on every phase of the ball. Gio Lopez accounted for three scores before exiting with the outcome decided. Backup Steele Pizzella added another later. Carlos Hernandez and the skill players repeatedly found space.

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For SMU, the afternoon erased months of progress in one half. The Mustangs entered ranked No. 25, still holding hope for the ACC title race and a possible College Football Playoff push. They had not lost a conference game at Ford Stadium since joining the ACC.

That streak, which stretched across 18 games under Rhett Lashlee in some counts of their home success, ended in the most decisive fashion possible. Kevin Jennings, one of the more productive quarterbacks in the country, was limited to 209 yards with an interception. The offense managed only one score, a third-quarter touchdown that arrived long after the outcome was settled.

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Lashlee did not sugarcoat it afterward. He described the performance as getting whipped in every area. He noted that the Mustangs had created high expectations for themselves and for their fans, then failed to meet them on a day when the building was full.

The loss dropped SMU to 7-3 overall and 5-3 in the ACC. Any realistic path to the Charlotte conference championship game disappeared. Playoff hopes followed.

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Wake Forest, meanwhile, used the afternoon as another statement. The Demon Deacons improved to 9-1 and 6-1 in the league. Under Jake Dickert, they have won seven straight. Their first-half scoring margin over the last four games reached an eye-catching 145-0.

Lopez and the offense have been efficient and explosive. The defense has repeatedly held opponents to limited production. Dickert has said the team keeps making statements and that eventually people will have to acknowledge how good they are. Saturday provided more evidence.

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The early exits at Ford Stadium told their own story. SMU had drawn a strong crowd for the finale of the home schedule. Senior day festivities and ACC energy filled the stands at kickoff.

Once the lead reached four touchdowns and the offense showed no signs of responding, many supporters chose to leave rather than watch the second half unfold. Some stayed and watched the final 30 minutes, but the visual of empty rows became part of the national picture of the game.

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The contrast between the two programs was sharp. Wake Forest arrived as a rising ACC contender with playoff ambitions and left with another dominant road win. SMU arrived with a perfect home conference record and left with its most lopsided home defeat in years. Jennings and the Mustangs still have games remaining, but the margin of this loss and the early departure of fans underscored how quickly the season’s trajectory can change.

In the ACC, blowouts of this magnitude are rare between ranked teams. When they happen at home, and when the stands begin to empty before halftime, the result carries extra weight. SMU’s fans had seen enough by the break. The scoreboard decided for them.