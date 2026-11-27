Joey McGuire had just watched Texas Tech turn a 10-point deficit into a 21-point win against TCU when Cody Campbell, one of the program’s most influential boosters, sat among the reporters and asked him about love.

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Campbell wanted to know how the bond between McGuire and his players had carried the Red Raiders through a difficult year. His question took McGuire back to Senior Day and to players walking onto the field for the final time.

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McGuire’s voice cracked as he recalled Sheridan Wilson and Ben Roberts coming out of the tunnel. He also remembered Coy Eakin crying after being named a game-day captain. The coach said he had started crying, too.

“I love these guys,” McGuire replied. “We pour into each other. You see these guys constantly talk about having each other’s back, having my back, and I have their back. It’s something special, and I think one thing everybody understands man, the most powerful thing we have is love.”

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McGuire’s answer was personal and genuine, coming from a head coach who has made relationships a major part of his public message. The reaction to Campbell’s role in prompting it was not as warm.

Campbell’s decision to sit in the front row among the media and ask a question usually reserved for reporters quickly became the bigger talking point online.

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Campbell is not an ordinary donor who appears at a game and leaves after the final whistle. He leads the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents, played offensive line for the Red Raiders, and helped launch the Matador Club, Texas Tech’s NIL collective.

Of course, his financial support of the program is also well known. In 2021, Campbell made a $25 million donation toward the redevelopment of the south end zone at Jones AT&T Stadium and Texas Tech’s football facilities.

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The gift became the largest single donation in Texas Tech athletics’ history. Campbell also still helps bankroll Texas Tech’s roster through NIL donations to the program.

That combination of money, institutional authority, and access has made Campbell a polarizing figure among college football fans. After the postgame clip circulated, some questioned why he was sitting with the reporters.

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Campbell’s public support of McGuire has been especially visible this season. After Texas Tech lost to Cincinnati in October, questions surfaced about whether the head coach was under pressure.

Campbell responded on X that nothing would change at the head coach position and said McGuire was a perfect fit for the program. He even suggested the school was prepared to back McGuire further.

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The Red Raiders have had a strong season, but it has not been without setbacks. Texas Tech lost at Cincinnati in October, then turned to Thomas Castellanos at quarterback.

The team also dealt with uncertainty surrounding Brendan Sorsby’s eligibility and a legal dispute with the Big 12. Still, McGuire said the adversity had brought the players closer together.

Campbell’s question gave him a chance to explain that bond. Yet it also put the booster at the center of the postgame conversation, which is precisely what some fans dislike about his involvement.

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“It’s not lip service,” McGuire said about the bond inside the locker room. “It’s not when you have a good game, I love ya, and when you have a bad game, I’m gonna turn my back… We’re all in it together.”

The Raiders’ performance against TCU was emphatic. They trailed 10-0 after the first quarter, then scored 27 points in the second to take control.

Texas Tech then added 14 more in the third and finished with 48 points despite having the ball for just 22 minutes and 29 seconds. Thomas Castellanos threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns, while Malcolm Simmons added a 79-yard punt-return touchdown, the program’s first since 2008.

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Texas Tech has now improved to 11-1 and clinched a spot against Utah in the Big 12 Championship Game. So, understandably for McGuire, the win was another sign that his team had found a way through a season that could have gone sideways.

For McGuire, the win was another sign that his team had found a way through a season that could have gone sideways. And fans aren’t fully convinced it was his place to ask the question.

“Why is a booster: 1. Being allowed to sit in a press conference with media? 2. Being allowed a microphone to ask a question? These are the problems with college athletics,” one fan wrote on X.

Another fan called it out and said that Texas Tech has a “Cody Campbell problem. A third fan also leaned similarly and wrote: “Tech is everything that’s wrong with college sports.

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“Sanctimonious, performative things like this are what gives them the edge over LSU,” added a fourth fan. And a fifth fan simply wrote that donors “shouldn’t be asking questions in press conferences.”

The debate over Campbell’s seat in the room is unlikely to end with this game. As boosters take on bigger roles in college football, the line between supporter and decision-maker keeps getting harder to draw. For now, Texas Tech’s attention turns to the Big 12 title game against Utah, where the Red Raiders will try to settle their playoff position on the field.