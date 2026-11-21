Dan Lanning had a 38-point lead and less than four minutes left when Oregon’s celebration turned into a sideline lecture. Fox Crader had been flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, and the Ducks’ head coach made sure the offensive lineman knew exactly what he thought of it.

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FOX cameras caught Lanning confronting Crader on the sideline. He was visibly animated, shouting at the offensive lineman and making his frustration clear. Crader stood in front of him as Lanning delivered the message.

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The clip quickly drew attention because of the contrast between the comfortable score and the intensity of the exchange. Still, there was a reason Lanning was unhappy beyond the individual penalty.

Oregon had already given away yards through flags during the game, and the head coach had spoken about cleaning them up. In fact, Michigan State’s lone touchdown drive contained three Oregon penalties.

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“We’ve got to clean up the penalties. That wasn’t good enough,” the head coach said after the game.

Now, people are comparing Dan Lanning with coaches like Nick Saban and Kirby Smart for the level of intensity he showed in that moment. Realistically, he could have skipped the rebuke, since Oregon was cruising against Michigan State.

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The Ducks had built a 45-7 lead, and the game was almost over. Then, with 3:56 remaining in the fourth quarter, officials assessed unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against Crader and Kendre Harrison.

The two calls cost Oregon 25 yards, pushing Oregon’s ensuing kickoff back from its own 35-yard line to the 10. In that context, the Saban and Smart comparisons are easy to understand.

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Dan Lanning spent time under both. Nick Saban hired him as a graduate assistant at Alabama in 2015, where they won a national championship. After a stint at Memphis, the future Oregon head coach joined Smart’s Georgia staff in 2018.

He became the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator and held that position through the 2021 season before taking the Oregon job. In truth, the similarities are not just based on coaching résumés.

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Dan Lanning has spoken openly about the lessons he took from his former bosses. In January 2026, he credited Smart with teaching him how to run a program and said the Georgia HC brought the same passion and energy every day.

“He’s an unbelievable coach, unbelievable mentor, a guy I still talk to this day,” Dan Lanning said before the CFP game vs Indiana. “I learned so many lessons from Coach Smart on how to run a program, being genuinely who you are.”

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Lanning still turns to Saban when he needs advice. He has spoken about staying in touch with the former Alabama head coach and calling on him for an outside perspective, especially when facing a difficult decision.

The Crader incident brought back memories of similar scenes involving Saban and Smart. Both coaches have had heated exchanges with their players on the sideline, even in games where their teams had built a comfortable lead.

Georgia, for instance, was well on its way to a 48–21 win over Missouri this season, but the score did little to calm Smart. With the Bulldogs still 24 points clear late in the first half, he headed toward the locker room furious.

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Missouri, despite trailing far behind, had put together a long touchdown drive, Georgia’s offense had gone three-and-out on back-to-back possessions, and punter Drew Miller had mishit a kick.

Cameras picked up Smart ripping into Miller and QB Gunner Stockton as he walked off the field. His angry, profanity-filled remarks were caught on a hot mic as he demanded a response from his players.

“Not indicative of who we were for that moment,” Smart said after the game.

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There’s another reason for Lanning’s intensity: Oregon’s late-season push leaves little room for mistakes.

The win moved Oregon to 8-3 overall and 6-2 in Big Ten play. It was the Ducks’ fourth consecutive victory and another important result in their attempt to climb into the College Football Playoff picture, as the team is ranked 13th.

The Ducks still have a game against Washington, and it remains to be seen whether the committee favors a nine-win Oregon team. Fans, though, are loving Lanning’s energy, which recalls Kirby Smart and Nick Saban.

“Shades of Kirby and Saban,” wrote one fan on X. Another wrote, “It took him five years to turn into Kirby.” One of the fans even brought up a past moment involving Smart.

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“I remember seeing Kirby like this when we were trying to score late in Atlanta,” a third fan wrote. A fourth fan saw a clear Saban influence in Lanning’s reaction and welcomed it: “The Saban definitely came out. Love it.”

Some saw the confrontation as proof that Lanning has absorbed the intensity of the two coaches who helped shape his career. Others simply enjoyed seeing a coach demand more from his players when the game was already out of reach.

Dan Lanning has spent five seasons building Oregon into a playoff contender. His former mentors helped shape the way he runs the program, but he has also made his own mark with aggressive play-calling and a willingness to take risks.

The fake field goal against Michigan State was one example. The sideline confrontation was another side of that approach. All of it left a fan wanting a similar head coach at his team, as he wrote, “Like Nick Saban. Unlike Weekend At Bernie’s coach we have.”