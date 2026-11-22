Miami defensive back Omar Thornton was involved in a tackle on Virginia Tech receiver Que’Sean Brown early in the fourth quarter, with the Canes leading 21-20. The play drew immediate anger online, particularly because viewers believed Thornton continued twisting Brown’s leg after bringing him down.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Miami had scored on the opening play of the final period, with Mark Fletcher Jr. crossing the goal line from a yard out to give the Hurricanes a 21-20 lead. Virginia Tech took possession, and Ethan Grunkemeyer found Brown for a short completion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thornton was credited with the tackle, but Brown was injured on the play. Footage of the play circulated after the game, drawing criticism from viewers who believed Thornton had held on and twisted Brown’s leg while bringing him down.

NFL analyst Warren Sharp was among those who reacted, describing it as “Gator roll bush league garbage from Miami.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The move quickly became the subject of widespread discussion, with fans questioning why officials had not penalized Thornton. The player, though, remained in the game.

Brown, meanwhile, finished with seven catches for 94 yards, making him Virginia Tech’s leading receiver on the night. The footage, however, has prompted accusations that Thornton deliberately tried to hurt Brown.

ADVERTISEMENT

But intent cannot be established from the reactions alone. The criticism is about what viewers believe they saw, and the lack of an apparent penalty only added to their frustration.

“I hope you enjoyed how physical and how fast he plays,” Mario Cristobal said about Omar Thornton after his debut against Stanford. “That guy loves football. The program he comes from.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing made the incident even more heated. Virginia Tech had entered the fourth quarter ahead 20-14 and had put the seventh-ranked Hurricanes under real pressure.

Miami’s first possession of the final period ended with Fletcher’s one-yard touchdown, giving the home side its first lead of the night. Fletcher put the game out of reach with 2:08 left, finding the end zone on an 11-yard run.

ADVERTISEMENT

He ended the night with 63 yards and three touchdowns on 16 attempts, helping Miami secure a 28-20 victory. The win moved the Hurricanes to 10-1 overall and kept them unbeaten in ACC play at 8-0.

The result also secured the Hurricanes a place in the conference championship game for the first time since 2017. Miami will face Wake Forest in Charlotte on December 5 for the ACC championship. Many fans on X, though, still think the officials should have penalized Thornton for his tackle.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan called for a full year away from the game, writing, “Should be a 1-year suspension for stuff like this. What a little bi–h.” Another focused on the lack of a flag, asking: “How is that not a flag? I’d be so livid if I was a VT coach.”

Thornton arrived in Coral Gables after spending his first two college seasons at Boston College. The junior defensive back had built a reputation as a physical presence in the secondary before transferring to Miami ahead of the 2026 season.

The language became even sharper as more fans weighed in. One described the tackle as “fu–ing bush league,” while another could not understand why anyone was defending Thornton: “Lol, how are people defending this? What the hell?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Thornton’s numbers at Boston College were still substantial. Across 23 games, he recorded 111 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception, and five forced fumbles.

He also earned All-ACC honorable mention recognition in 2025 after starting 11 games and finishing that season with 82 tackles. But now, the play against Brown has put that physical style under a different kind of spotlight.

A fifth fan directed the criticism straight at the Miami defensive back, writing on X: “@OmarThorntonn1 is a dirty player! He should be suspended at least. The fact he was able to keep playing is a disgrace.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Those are fan opinions, not an official verdict. But the anger has shifted the conversation away from Miami’s comeback and toward a tackle that viewers believe deserved a closer look.