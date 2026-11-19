The College Football Playoff rankings dropped again on Tuesday, and Alabama sat quietly at No. 3 while half the country argued the place made no sense. Two losses, one of them a 26-10 beatdown in Knoxville. Yet the Crimson Tide stayed ahead of undefeated UCLA and the Tennessee team that had just handled them. Kalen DeBoer watched the noise and answered it the only way he knows.

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“Tell us when we need to go, where to go, when to be there and who we’re playing, and we’ll be ready,” the Alabama head coach said, via On3’s Chris Low.

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Tennessee fans did not need long to reply. “You do not want Knoxville again, lil bro,” one wrote under the On3 post. Another piled on: “Go play Tennessee. Go play Georgia. Oh wait…” A third kept it short and pointed: “Tennessee in Neyland.” Another one added, “Easy to say that when you’re the over-ranked team.”

The 26-10 Alabama loss on October 17 still dominates the discourse about the Vols’ CFP rankings. DeSean Bishop ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns while Alabama managed only 201 total yards and zero points after halftime. It was the Crimson Tide’s first back-to-back losses since 2007. Tennessee sits at 8-2 and No. 9 in the same rankings, six spots behind the team it beat by double digits.

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Georgia’s 20-17 win in Tuscaloosa earlier in October only added fuel. Both of Alabama’s losses came against current top 10 teams, yet the committee has kept the Tide in the top four while punishing other programs for weaker resumes or bye weeks.

Committee chair Hunter Yurachek has explained the decision by pointing to Alabama’s margins in SEC play, roughly 23 points per game, and its top-five marks in several metrics. Critics counter that the same logic was not applied when Indiana dropped five spots a week earlier after its own opponents lost. The same happened to the Tide in Week 11. Did it affect its ranking? No.

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Amid all the noise, DeBoer has stayed consistent; before the Vanderbilt game, he said the ranking “doesn’t really matter because you got to keep playing.” After the Commodores fell 21-6, the message sharpened into the line that lit up social media. Alabama is 8-2, 6-2 in the SEC, and has won three straight since the Tennessee loss. Wins over Texas A&M and LSU quieted some of the early-season doubts, but the ranking itself remains the loudest topic.

The fan reaction stayed mostly in orange. One post simply said, “Neyland would love to have debi–h back.” Alabama supporters answered that the Tide would handle a rematch now that key players are healthier, but the volume of replies made clear the ranking debate is no longer just about committee metrics.

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For DeBoer, the external noise is background. He has spent the last two seasons reminding Alabama what it means to rebuild after Nick Saban while still chasing the same standard.

The “we’ll be ready” line fits the approach he has shown all year: focus on the next opponent, ignore the Tuesday night show, and let the results settle the argument. With Auburn still ahead, the next test of that claim is already on the schedule.