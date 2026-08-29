Fans Furious at Announcer as College Football Team Comes Back From Double-Digit Deficit in Final Minute to Beat No. 7 Opponent

Few debuts are as stunning as William and Mary Tribe’s in the Patriot League against Villanova. Like the David vs Goliath tale, the unranked Tribe triumphed. They orchestrated an unbelievable double-digit comeback against the No.7 Villanova Wildcats in the last minute of the game.

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It was the kind of wild finish college football fans live for. William & Mary flipped the game on its head in a matter of seconds, leaving the stadium in utter disbelief. But as highlights spread across social media, fans were talking about something else entirely: a completely lifeless commentary call during one of the year’s most exciting moments.

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When SportsCenter posted the game’s final moments on X, viewers expected the announcer to be screaming. Instead, the broadcast sounded like a quiet afternoon read. Fans immediately flooded the comments section to call out the lack of energy during such a huge play.

William and Mary was down double digits to No. 7 Villanova with under a minute left to play.Then this happened 🤯 pic.twitter.com/8BPsrbzrLj— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 29, 2026

“WTF kind of announcing was that????? Was it AI? Absolutely no emotion,” one remarked.

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The man behind the microphone was Roxy (Allen) Bernstein, a broadcast veteran who has called games for ESPN+. But his flat reaction to a winning team’s miraculous comeback did not sit well with neutral viewers or Tribe supporters.

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“Fore that (trash can emoji) announcer and hire someone with some personality and energy,” one criticized.

What made the flat delivery so jarring was how fast everything happened on the field. Villanova seemed to have the game locked up after a late touchdown. Then, William & Mary hit a 37-yard pass to tie it, picked off Villanova on the very next drive, and booted a 45-yard field goal as time ran out. It was peak college football chaos, yet the voice on the screen barely raised his tone.

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For viewers watching at home, the contrast between the chaos on the field and the quiet commentary box felt bizarre.

“That announcer sounds bored,” another person said.

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While the broadcast got blasted, the game itself left everyone else breathless.

“That’s an insane finish (emoji) William and Mary completely flipped the script at the very end. College Football is unbelievable,” one replied to the post.

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Tribe kicker Max Lipinski ended up as the hero of the night. With the game tied at 32-32 following a Villanova turnover, the junior stepped up and drilled a 45-yard field goal to secure the win as the clock ran down.

“College football already doing college football things,” a reply read. The Tribe was against a team that had won the past nine season openers and reached the semifinals in 2025.

The Wildcats tasted a bitter loss on their home ground, for which another fan said, “I LOVE College Football.”

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Against the Wildcats, William and Mary were nobodys. Just underdogs. Yet, they ripped through any notions and predictions. And there is no happier person than the Tribe’s head coach.

Tribe Coach Mike London Lavishes His Team In Praise

After the game, Tribe head coach Mike London had all the energy the broadcast lacked. He praised his players for fighting until the very last second and executing when everything was on the line.

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“It was phenomenal just watching the guys never quit,” Tribe coach Mike London said. “Guys just hung in there and executed to the nth degree. I’m just so happy for our players, our coaches, our fans… Just awesome.”

William & Mary could clinch its first playoff berth since 2022. The program walked away with a signature victory to open its season, even if the voice calling the historic moment sounded like he wanted to be anywhere else.