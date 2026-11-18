Urban Meyer has spent five years in television since Jacksonville fired him, and his return to coaching had looked remote. However, that changed Wednesday.

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A report from 247Sports says Meyer has spoken with Maryland athletic director Jim Smith about the vacant job and is seriously considering a move back to the Big Ten. Jeff Ermann of InsideMDSports, the 247Sports outlet covering Maryland, broke the news on November 18.

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According to his report, Meyer has spoken with Smith about replacing Mike Locksley and is giving the opportunity serious consideration. Ermann made clear that it is unknown whether an offer has been made or whether Meyer would accept one.

A source familiar with the talks told 247Sports that Meyer is comfortable in his role with FOX Sports but would like to add a more positive final chapter to his coaching résumé after his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars ended in a firing.

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The report also points to his relationship with Smith, who worked at Ohio State during Meyer’s tenure there. Interestingly, Maryland deputy athletic director Diana Sabau also overlapped with Meyer in Columbus.

“There have definitely been conversations between Urban because he’s a person with deep ties to two key people in this search,” a source also said to USA Today.

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However, within hours of this report going live, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Urban Meyer has not interviewed for the Maryland job. Moreover, Thamel’s sources stress that Meyer is not a candidate for the Maryland job.

Urban Meyer has not coached in college since leaving Ohio State after the 2018 season. His last coaching job came with Jacksonville in 2021, where the Jaguars went 2-11 through his 13 games before firing him in December.

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The Terrapins opened the 2026 season 2-0, but five consecutive defeats ended former HC Mike Locksley’s tenure. So, Maryland and Locksley parted ways on October 21, leaving Aazaar Abdul-Rahim in charge as interim head coach.

The change has brought an immediate response on the field. Maryland lost 20-17 to Illinois in Abdul-Rahim’s first game, then beat Purdue and Wisconsin to put together consecutive Big Ten wins.

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The Terrapins are now 4-6 overall and 2-5 in conference play. They still have work to do if they want to reach bowl eligibility. However, Smith has already said Maryland is prepared to invest more heavily in football.

In an October interview with CBS Sports, he argued that the program had the resources to compete in the Big Ten and build a quality roster through recruiting, player retention, and the transfer portal.

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“This is a really good job in a great market,” Smith said. He said that he is looking for someone who “understands” the current NIL and financial landscape and has the prowess to put together a “high-quality staff” and roster.

CBS reported that Maryland spent more than $20 million on its 2026 roster, below the conference’s biggest spenders. However, sources told 247 Sports that Maryland’s roster could reach a $30 million to $35 million NIL and revenue-sharing budget next season.

And while Meyer has not interviewed for the opportunity, former LSU and Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly has done so, although 247Sports reported that he is not expected to get the position. Memphis coach Charles Huff and interim coach Abdul-Rahim have also been linked to the search.

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Although the 247Sports report about Meyer was denied, it still sent college football fans into a frenzy on X, where the reaction ranged from excitement to outright disbelief.

One Michigan State supporter brought up the Spartans’ previous coaching search and the possibility that the program could have landed Meyer. “Michigan State could have had Urban Meyer. Anybody thinking Haller didn’t mess that up is tripping,” the fan wrote.

Meyer recalled in 2025 that Michigan State had reached out to him during his Bowling Green tenure in the early 2000s. But the search firm handling the process later informed him that the Spartans were looking for someone with a longer track record.

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The talk surrounding the 2023 vacancy was another matter. Meyer made it clear at the time that he had no plans to pursue the Michigan State job. Moreover, there is no confirmed evidence that Alan Haller passed on a deal with Meyer during that search.

FOX colleague Brady Quinn was already imagining what a Maryland staff could look like after hearing Meyer’s Maryland news. “Yes, and I’ll be the OC,” he joked in response to the report on X.

Doug Brown of Yahoo Sports focused on the uncertainty in the original story, writing, “It’s unclear if Urban Meyer has been offered the job or whether he’d accept… c’mon now.”

Other reactions were shorter, but captured the surprise surrounding the possibility. One fan simply posted, “huh????” Another wrote, “Holy s–t Maryland looking to make a BIG MOVE.”

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A more cautious response summed up the mood among those who were intrigued but not ready to believe it: “Doubt this actually happens but crazy nonetheless.”