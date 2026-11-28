Neither Michigan nor Ohio State had much room for another disappointment, making ‘The Game’ a chance to salvage a dreadful season in front of their fans. And boy, the rivalry didn’t disappoint on the intensity front. Players were trading stares before the opening whistle, and the energy carried straight into the first minute. Three quarters later, though, Michigan might be in serious trouble.

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Within the opening minutes, Luke Fahey set the tone by hitting Nate Roberts for a 25-yard gain before connecting with Bo Jackson for another 18 yards. The six-play, 60-yard drive ended with a one-yard touchdown, putting the Buckeyes on the board early in the first quarter. Michigan’s defense had no answers as Ohio State came out firing.

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Bryce Underwood tried to get Michigan moving, hitting Channing Goodwin for three yards before breaking off a 24-yard run to push the Wolverines forward. He then connected with Hogan Hansen for 19 yards and added another three-yard carry to move Michigan deeper into Ohio State territory.

However, the drive ended in frustration at the 5:17 mark of the first quarter, as Jacob Baggett missed a 30-yard field goal. Michigan’s 11-play, 63-yard drive came to a halt without putting a single point on the board.

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Ohio State, meanwhile, made the most of every opportunity, piling up points as the game progressed. By the middle of the third quarter, the Buckeyes had already built a 24-point lead, while Michigan remained scoreless.

Michigan was struggling to get going, and the pressure was certainly mounting. However, Kyle Whittingham allegedly looked clueless about what was unfolding on the field.

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When Jeremiah Smith scored a touchdown, the cameras panned towards Michigan’s first-year head coach, whose expression appeared to leave fans wondering whether he had any answers. Fans were quick to catch it.

“Man’s already back in Salt Lake in his head, ordering a dirty soda,” one fan quipped, stunned to see his head coach looking so lost on the sideline.

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Another fan took a shot at Whittingham over his handling of the team, claiming, “whittingham already looks like he’s writing the halftime speech.” One fan even questioned whether he was cut out for the job, posting, “Does dude even coach 😂”

And the criticism didn’t stop there. One fan went as far as calling for Michigan to part ways with its head coach, writing, “Ohio State touchdown – cuts to Kyle Whittingham looking lost*@CFBONFOX understands 👏Fire this dude on the tarmac.”

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The criticism of Michigan’s first-year head coach had been brewing since the start of the season, largely because he appeared to downplay the rivalry. Whittingham even suggested that animosity between the two sides was unnecessary.

Back in July, he addressed the rivalry, saying, “Hate’s a strong word. But I want to win that game as badly as anybody in Ann Arbor… I just think that a rivalry can be intense and emotional without the hatred factor. I don’t think there’s a place for that.”

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Whittingham also insisted that Michigan had 11 more games to play before the Ohio clash, urging his team to focus on the challenges ahead rather than get caught up in the rivalry.

While that was a reasonable approach at the time, he continued to downplay the significance of the 129-year-old rivalry even as the showdown drew closer.

During game week, when asked about the Beat Ohio practice, Whittingham made it clear that Michigan no longer called it that, a remark that only added fuel to the criticism surrounding his approach to one of college football’s fiercest rivalries.

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“We don’t call it the Beat Ohio practice period, but we’ve definitely spent time on it, meeting time and field time,” Whittingham said. “The signage in the building, it’s present every single day of the year. And so that’s something that has not changed and will continue to be emphasized.”

Statements like these had led the fanbase to believe that Kyle Whittingham at least had a plan to take on their generational rivals.

But three quarters into the game, with defeat seemingly imminent, fans are no longer taking the first-year head coach’s words, body language or anything else seriously.