LSU added a late flip on Friday, and fans treated it like a punchline. Three-star 2027 linebacker Davon Smith reportedly flipped his commitment from Arizona, a Big 12 program, to LSU. The Tigers, led by Lane Kiffin, are in the middle of a rough SEC stretch, and the jokes online said as much about LSU’s season as they did about the recruit.

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“Class of 2027 LB Davon Smith has Flipped his Commitment from Arizona to LSU, he tells me for @Rivals,” wrote Rivals’ National Recruiting and Transfer Portal Reporter Hayes Fawcett on X. “He had been Committed to the Wildcats since June.”

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Arizona won the early race for Smith, a 5-foot-10, 220-pound senior at Westfield High School in Houston. He committed to the Wildcats on June 10, just five days after visiting Tucson, choosing them over LSU and Utah. LSU had offered him on May 19 and never backed off, continuing to recruit him through his senior year, even after he took an official visit to Pittsburgh.

His official visit to Baton Rouge put the Tigers at the top of the list, with Blake Baker and Chris Kiffin leading the effort. He is the No. 126 linebacker nationally and the No. 177 player in Texas for 2027 in the 247Sports rankings.

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Smith was clear about what won him over.

“The culture here is just different. They have advanced technology, top-tier coaching,” Smith said, per Sam Spiegelman of Rivals. “Just overall a great place to go play ball. Coach [Blake] Baker is one of the best defensive coordinators I’ve been around.

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“It’s a huge opportunity to play in the SEC, especially under Coach Baker and Coach Kiffin. My fit with the Tigers excites me because the defense is built on physicality.”

Smith’s exit leaves Westfield High School with only two players still pledged to Arizona, defensive tackle Logan Draper and cornerback Jaylen Oliver. He had been one of three Westfield commits in the Wildcats’ 2027 class. Arizona now has 15 commitments overall, and seven of them are from Texas.

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Smith is joining a program in a tough spot. LSU is 6-5 overall and 3-5 in the SEC after losing three straight to Alabama, Texas and Tennessee, a second consecutive losing record. Only three other LSU head coaches (Gaynell Tinsley, Paul Dietzel and Curley Hallman) opened their tenure with a losing SEC record.

Kiffin is in his first season in Baton Rouge, and the Tigers close out the regular season Saturday at Arkansas, which is 4-7 overall and 2-6 in the SEC. “I hate our win-loss record for our players,” Kiffin said after the Tennessee loss.

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Fans seized on that backdrop, and the comments had a mocking edge.

“Interesting choice going to that program that’s burning,” one fan wrote.

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LSU went 0-3 against top-10 teams this November, and some of its own fans have called for Kiffin’s job. Those results are what the comment is pointing to.

“Guess he wants to play against P4 on Netflix lol,” a second fan joked.

LSU was one of the programs featured in Netflix’s SEC docuseries, whose first episode centered on the Tigers and South Carolina. This season has given the Tigers plenty of fresh drama, with a losing conference record and a 27-13 loss at Tennessee.

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“Big 12 to Big 12 flip,” wrote a third fan.

The fan was joking about LSU eventually getting the boot from the SEC and coming back to the Big 12. Given that Arizona is already in the Big 12, that would be a rather ironic outcome.

“From the Big 12 to the Big 12 lol,” another fan wrote in a similar vein.

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Smith’s flip came shortly before the Early Signing Period, scheduled to open Wednesday, December 2, so the reaction arrives just as the class takes shape.