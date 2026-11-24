Georgia wasted no time seizing control early in the third quarter, and one throw changed the feel of the game. Gunner Stockton found tight end Jaden Reddell streaking up the left sideline for a 66-yard gain, taking the Bulldogs from their own territory to the Gamecocks’ 1-yard line.

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Nate Frazier finished the drive with a touchdown, and Georgia never looked back, scoring 31 unanswered points in a 34-6 road win. By the end of the night, the question of who belonged at No. 1 had an increasingly familiar answer. ESPN’s Laura Rutledge was not shy about giving hers.

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After Georgia’s latest win, the ESPN reporter reacted to a video shared by Kirk Herbstreit on X. The clip showed Herbstreit and Chris Fowler discussing the Bulldogs after their performance in Columbia.

“This is the team to beat,” Herbstreit said about Georgia. “There’s a great team in Athens, and that’s who everybody, I don’t care if it’s Miami, it’s Notre Dame, you name anybody, this is who, I’m not saying they’re going to win it, I’m just saying this is the team that they’re chasing.”

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Rutledge had been interviewing Kirby Smart on the field when she joked, “I won’t tell him all the nice things you guys are saying.” However, she later made her own position public.

“The Dawgs are the clear number 1. Gonna be hard to beat,” Rutledge wrote on November 22 on X, reacting to Herbstreit’s analysis.

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It was a strong endorsement with rivalry week approaching.

The praise came after Georgia controlled the second half against South Carolina. The Bulldogs had trailed 6-3 in the second quarter, but Frazier’s one-yard touchdown run gave them a 10-6 halftime lead. After Frazier’s second score, Georgia added a field goal, forced a red-zone interception from LaNorris Sellers, and finished the night with two more TDs.

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The numbers give Rutledge and Herbstreit’s argument some weight. Georgia improved to 10-1 overall and 8-1 in the SEC with the win. It held South Carolina to six points and 218 total yards, while Stockton completed 19 of 23 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown.

The defensive performance was just as important. South Carolina had managed 100 yards in the opening quarter, but Georgia allowed only 118 the rest of the game. Sellers finished with just 87 passing yards, and the Dawgs recorded three sacks and an interception.

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Interestingly, the Gamecocks had entered the matchup averaging 31.8 points per game. Still, Georgia kept them out of the end zone. The victory also secured Georgia’s place in the SEC Championship Game for a sixth consecutive season, an SEC record.

The Bulldogs have now won four straight games against ranked SEC opponents. Since their loss to Auburn, they have beaten Florida, Ole Miss, Missouri, and South Carolina by a combined 151-42.

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They still have one regular-season game left. The Bulldogs welcome Georgia Tech on November 28, with the annual rivalry game coming at a time when every result could carry weight in the College Football Playoff race.

Georgia entered the latest stretch as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, holding that position in the committee’s November 17 release with a 9-1 record.

But Georgia Tech is the immediate concern, and a rivalry game rarely offers the kind of comfortable evening Georgia enjoyed in Columbia. Still, the Yellow Jackets have struggled throughout the season, and UGA is heavily favored in the November 28 matchup.

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Rutledge’s declaration about Kirby Smart’s UGA brought plenty of agreement from Georgia supporters, but the replies showed that other fan bases were not ready to accept her ranking without a fight.

One fan joked, “Did Jack make you say this? 😜😂” Another urged her to keep an eye on Notre Dame, writing, “Watch out for the Irish, Rutledge!”

Auburn also entered the replies. One user reminded Rutledge that the Tigers had already beaten Georgia, prompting her to respond with, “War Eagle!”

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Others made the case for Alabama, with one fan writing, “Bama is tough now as well.” Another was less convinced by Rutledge’s choice, saying, “Alabama and Auburn not buying this.”

The pushback is understandable. Georgia may be the team to beat right now, but the Bulldogs still have rivalry week and the SEC Championship ahead before the playoff begins.

Moreover, Smart is losing an assistant as the program enters the SEC title game. Florida State just hired DC Glenn Schumann as its next head coach. Laura Rutledge, though, has made her pick.