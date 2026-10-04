Fans Storm Field, $500K Fine at Risk & Head Coach Goes Bonkers in Locker Room as Minnesota Beats Michigan at Home After 49 Years

49 years ago, things were completely different. On October 22, 1977, the Minnesota Golden Gophers beat the Michigan Wolverines, the No. 1 team in the country, 16-0 in front of 44,165 people at Memorial Stadium. The venue was known as the Brick House, though the building was torn down 34 years ago. That year, the Michigan Wolverines were undefeated and ranked No. 1, and it was the only regular-season game they lost all year. And look at the coincidence.

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On Saturday, Gophers players immediately sprinted toward the Michigan sideline, grabbed The Little Brown Jug, the iconic trophy awarded to the winner of the rivalry, and hoisted it high. They defeated Michigan after 49 years at home. It was déjà vu. Minnesota’s 20-14 victory celebration was huge. But this time, there might be some repercussions.

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Minnesota fans entered the field after the victory

Yesterday, at halftime of the Minnesota-Michigan game at TCF Bank Stadium, the Golden Gophers had a clear advantage. Sports columnist Chad Leistikow pointed that out in his post on X.

The Hawkeye sports columnist for the Des Moines Register wrote, “Michigan leads Minnesota, 14-7, at halftime but has less than 100 yards of offense. So, by last week’s logic, guess the Wolverines are getting outplayed.”

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So, Minnesota fans were ready. Immediately after the clock expired, thousands of them poured onto the field to celebrate reclaiming The Little Brown Jug for the first time since 2014 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and the Gophers’ first victory over the Wolverines in Minnesota since 1977.

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The celebration began with Gophers defensive end TJ Bush, who took off toward the west end zone as soon as the final snap was over, determined to be the first player to lift the Jug. He barely had time to savor the moment before teammates rushed in around him, followed soon after by fans.

They chanted, “Let’s Go Gophers!”

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Furthermore, blasting “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers over the stadium speakers during the field storming was a direct jab at Michigan. The song has long been an iconic fourth-quarter sing-along tradition at Michigan’s home venue, “The Big House.”

But such a celebration might invite a huge penalty for the Golden Gophers.

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The huge celebration might invite punishment for Minnesota

49 years ago, there may not have been any penalty for Minnesota because of the fans’ postgame celebration. But this time, there might be.

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Major conferences, including the Big Ten and SEC, enforce strict monetary penalties when fans enter the playing area before visiting teams, and game officials can safely exit. First-time or lower-tier offenses typically carry lighter fines, but repeat or high-risk field-storming incidents can escalate to as much as $500,000.

The policy focuses on protecting players, coaching staff, and stadium personnel from crowd collisions while also preventing damage to stadium infrastructure, including goalposts and turf equipment.

So, all eyes will be on what happens next. Meanwhile, Gophers HC P.J. Fleck’s postgame celebration was one of a kind.

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P.J. Fleck’s celebration made a special place

Yesterday, Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck went all-out while celebrating Minnesota’s upset victory over Michigan, which marked his first win over the Wolverines. The victory was also Fleck’s 100th win in his collegiate career. But he had kept the energy high since before kickoff.

Before the game, the 45-year-old set the tone on the set of FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff by running through a fan tunnel and crowd-surfing across a sea of Gopher supporters outside the stadium.

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Immediately after the game ended and fans began storming the field, Fleck gave an emotional, viral post-game interview to FOX Sports’ Jenny Taft, declaring, “I couldn’t be prouder. Besides my marriage, my kids being born, this might be the best day of my life.”

Then, while heading back toward the locker room, Fleck grabbed The Little Brown Jug, pretended to drink directly from the historic trophy, and doused himself in water.

Drenched, he burst into the locker room, where his players were waiting, and jumped on top of them to crowd-surf for a second time as the team celebrated reclaiming the trophy.

Ultimately, it was a historic moment, and the reactions definitely prove it.

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At 4-1, Minnesota has another opportunity to improve its record next weekend, with Purdue standing between the Gophers and a fifth win. The two teams are scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET next Saturday, with the matchup airing on the Big Ten Network.