Both Alabama and Tennessee enter the debate at 9-2, but their places in the latest College Football Playoff rankings tell very different stories. That is the case despite Tennessee’s 26-10 victory over the Crimson Tide.

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Mike Greenberg put the difference to Heather Dinich on ESPN’s Get Up on November 23, asking why the committee had separated two teams with the same record and a head-to-head result between them.

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“It’s because there are too many teams between them to consider them comparable,” Heather Dinich said about Alabama and Tennessee. “I have UCLA still ahead of Tennessee.

“…I still think the committee will have Miami, Notre Dame, and UCLA in between Alabama and Tennessee. And when you talk about those pods or groups there are four teams of groupings that they’re voting on.”

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Dinich’s response did not sit well with some viewers. But the committee’s reasoning goes beyond the result of one game.

Clay Travis and several fans took aim at Dinich after the segment aired. Their reaction, however, missed the point she was making. She was explaining the committee’s practice of comparing teams in small groups to reach its decisions.

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“Is she reading this off a teleprompter? This is pure nonsense,” Travis wrote on X, sharing her video from the ESPN appearance.

In the November 17 CFP rankings, Alabama held the No. 3 spot with an 8-2 record, while Tennessee was ranked ninth with the same record. UCLA, Texas, Notre Dame, Miami, and Indiana were all placed between them.

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Those five teams created the gap Dinich was referring to. Still, Tennessee’s 26-10 win over Alabama in October gives the Volunteers a clear point in their favor. It is understandably hard for Vols fans to accept the teams being separated by six places.

Still, the committee weighs more than the outcome of a single game when setting its rankings. Alabama’s No. 3 ranking has also been shaped by the opponents it has faced this season.

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The committee has given considerable weight to the Crimson Tide’s schedule when assessing their record. Tennessee has not received the same standing in the rankings, leaving the Volunteers with more ground to make up.

“Definitively, all of us in the committee room see Tennessee as being a defensive-oriented team first and offense second,” CFP chair Hunter Yurachek said on November 17.

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Yurachek’s point was that the committee views the two teams differently. Head-to-head results only matter when two teams land in that group.

Alabama’s résumé had already put the Tide in a higher “tier,” so the committee did not make that direct comparison.

The voting process works in rounds. Committee members sort teams into smaller groups, rank them, and then move through the next stage. They are not lining up all 25 teams and judging every possible matchup against one another.

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The process uses groups of four in its first four ranking rounds before moving to groups of three in the final rounds. That is the context behind Dinich’s explanation that the committee can compare as many as four teams side by side.

However, the committee’s decision to put Tennessee far behind Alabama has faced immense backlash, too. Former Gators QB Tim Tebow blasted the committee’s logic and called the head-to-head comparison “the most valuable criteria.”

Some critics also believe the committee has been swayed by Alabama’s offense, particularly its quarterback play. Brent Hubbs of VolQuest pointed out that five of the committee’s six former coaches and players with football backgrounds have worked primarily on offense.

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That group includes former coaches Mike Riley, Gus Malzahn, and Jeff Tedford. Hubbs questioned whether their offensive perspective was giving Alabama an edge while Tennessee’s performance across the entire team received less attention.

However, criticizing Dinich does little to explain why Alabama sits so far ahead of Tennessee. She was laying out how the committee reaches its decisions, not setting the order herself. Yet many are still calling her out.

“She’s a clown. She doesn’t even know what she said,” one fan replied to Clay Travis’ post. Another fan didn’t question Dinich but questioned the “pod rule” that she was explaining.

“I get there is value in trying to simplify the process,” a third fan wrote. “But refusing to compare two teams with the same record from the same conference just because they are separate by their own rankings is silly.”

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It’s important to note that the committee’s use of comparison “pods” does not prevent its members from looking beyond them. Their job is to identify the 25 best teams in the country, and they can bring additional teams into consideration as the rankings take shape.

The groups simply give members a way to work through the voting process. They are not meant to limit how the committee judges a team’s entire season. Still, a fourth fan dismissed the ESPN segment as “word salad.”

Another compared ESPN’s sports coverage unfavorably with CNN. “ESPN is the

@CNNof sports broadcasting now Pathetic!!!” wrote a fifth fan.

One even wrote that Dinich was becoming “more unlikable by the second” and called her the “worst CFB reporter ever.”

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The reaction was harsh, but the debate itself is worth having. Tennessee has a strong case against Alabama, and its fans are entitled to question why the committee has placed five teams between them.

Dinich’s explanation did not settle that argument. It did, however, describe a real part of the process, and that is a distinction the online criticism largely brushed aside.