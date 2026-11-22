A plane banked over Neyland Stadium in the early afternoon, its banner flapping in the Knoxville wind. Below, orange-clad fans were already filling the stands for Tennessee’s showdown with LSU. Above them, the message was impossible to miss: “Dolly Hated Kiffin.”

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The banner, paid for in part by a local firm, landed hours before kickoff on Saturday. It referenced the late Dolly Parton, the Tennessee icon who died in August at age 80 and who the Vols had spent the entire season honoring with helmet stickers, sing-alongs, and tributes. Using her name to jab Lane Kiffin, the coach who left Tennessee after one season in 2009, immediately split the fan base.

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The criticism came fast. “Go Vols, but fine/fire the person who thought the hate-filled garbage to honor such a loving icon and person was a good idea,” one fan posted.

“This is the stupidest flyover I’ve ever seen,” another wrote. “If we lose I’m blaming it on this fly over btw,” a third added.

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Defenders of the stunt were quieter, but they were there. “Dolly loved everyone, but I appreciate the sentiment,” one commenter said.

“I’m almost positive Dolly didn’t have a hateful bone in her body,” another noted. “Dolly didn’t hate anyone! She loved all!”

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The divide captured the place Parton still occupies in Tennessee. She spoke at the university’s commencement in 2009, received an honorary doctorate, and remained a visible supporter of the Vols long after she left the state.

After her death, Neyland Stadium became a place of genuine mourning. More than 100,000 fans sang “I Will Always Love You” during the season opener. The marching band spelled her name. Helmets carried a butterfly decal associated with her. For many, dragging her into a 16-year-old coaching grudge felt like a step too far.

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Others saw it as classic Rocky Top. Kiffin has never been forgiven for leaving after the 2009 season. The departure triggered campus protests and a burned mattress outside the football facility. When he returned with Ole Miss in 2021, fans threw mustard bottles, golf balls, and debris onto the field after a controversial call, forcing an 18-minute stoppage. Kiffin kept the golf ball that hit him.

He had already baited the crowd earlier in the week. Speaking on the SEC coaches’ teleconference, he downplayed the hostility he expected in Knoxville.

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Vol fans treated the comments as an invitation. The plane was the first response. Social media was filled with photos of the banner drifting over campus. Some called it peak Tennessee chaos. Others called it soft.

“Tennessee still hating Kiffin is the softest thing in sports,” one observer wrote.

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The game carried real stakes. No. 9 Tennessee was fighting for a College Football Playoff spot. LSU, in Kiffin’s first season in Baton Rouge, was trying to salvage a difficult year. Yet the pregame conversation belonged almost entirely to the banner and the old wounds it reopened.

Kiffin has spent years leaning into the villain role. He has laughed off the 2021 debris incident and repeatedly needled rival fan bases. This time, the taunt arrived before he stepped off the bus. Whether it rattled him or simply gave both sides fresh material is unclear. What is clear is that the anger from 2010 has not faded.

For some Vols fans, the banner was harmless rivalry theater. For others, it cheapened a season spent genuinely honoring one of Tennessee’s most beloved figures.

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Lane Kiffin walked back into Neyland knowing exactly how a large portion of the crowd felt. The plane simply made sure no one could pretend otherwise.