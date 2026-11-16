Fans Fire Back as Curt Cignetti Blasts “Clueless” Lincoln Riley Critics After Handing USC Third Loss

Lincoln Riley’s future has become a recurring topic whenever USC drops a big game. After another damaging defeat, the conversation returned almost immediately. USC fell 27-13 to Indiana, marking its third loss of the season and virtually ending its College Football Playoff hopes.

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But while criticism of Riley continued to build, one opposing coach wasn’t buying into it. The Indiana head coach took to X to defend his fellow coach, declaring: “Lincoln Riley critics CLUELESS. Blind squirrel can see what he is building.”

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Cignetti doubled down on that sentiment after the game, crediting USC for making Indiana work for the victory. He described Saturday’s win over USC as a “hard-fought” battle during his post-game press conference.

He went on to give the Trojans credit for putting up a tough fight, admitting that they had certainly given the defending champions a scare.

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Fresh off their win over Ohio State last week, USC piled up another 408 total yards against the defending national champions and trailed just 20-13 entering the fourth quarter. However, things quickly unraveled when quarterback Jayden Maiava threw an interception at Indiana’s 6-yard line.

And that wasn’t the end of USC’s misery.

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After the Trojans’ defense came up with a huge stop on downs, Indiana safety Amare Ferrell delivered the finishing blow with a late interception. Meanwhile, Curt Cignetti’s No. 9 Hoosiers punished every USC mistake.

Grant Wilson threw two touchdowns and Khobie Martin rushed for 82 yards and a score in Indiana’s 27-13 victory. Cignetti’s post generated immediate responses from fans who disagreed with his assessment of Riley’s tenure.

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One fan questioned whether the Indiana coach genuinely believed what he was saying: “Do you believe this or are you just trying to build a narrative around your best win?”

Another fan suggested Cignetti simply wanted Riley to remain USC’s coach. “lol nice try bud. I’d want to keep a guy 1-8 vs ranked opp on the road around too,” the fan said.

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A third fan pointed to USC’s continued failure to reach the playoff under Riley.

“What exactly is he building and when will it be finished? This was supposed to be the year they finally went on a playoff run and he failed miserably just like the last 4 years.”

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Another fan made a sarcastic comment, saying, “I think Curt wants and easy W every year”.

A fifth fan suggested that Cignetti is making these comments so that he does not have any competition. “He just doesn’t want a good coach at USC so he doesn’t have competition. USC has all the resources in the world, and Riley hasn’t even gotten them close to the playoff,” the fan said.

Not every response was negative, however.

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One supporter backed Cignetti’s position while praising USC’s talent. He said, “Well said coach. USC has some dudes, athletic as hell.”

A win against Indiana could have significantly improved USC’s playoff outlook.

Instead, the defeat has intensified scrutiny around Riley and the direction of the program. That reaction is rooted in more than one loss. When it comes to playoff appearances, the Trojans have little to celebrate under Lincoln Riley. Despite his efforts to rebuild the program, the results have been underwhelming.

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Apart from the 2021 season, Riley has failed to produce another double-digit-win campaign.

In his first two years as head coach, the Wildcats went 46-26.

The program went 20-16 in conference play and followed a Sweet 16 appearance with a second-round exit.

The criticism has grown so loud that even USC legend and former wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson has stepped forward, suggesting that it might be time for Riley to go.

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“I tried my best, but in all honesty, though, it’s time to … you know what I mean? It’s just time to find somebody else,” Johnson said in a video posted on X.

“I’m sorry, man. I don’t even know what to say. Where did we go wrong here? It’s unbelievable. I just don’t even know what to say. I guess, Fight On. I guess.”

Whether Riley is truly on the hot seat remains a matter of debate.

What is clear is that USC’s third loss has intensified scrutiny surrounding the program, even as coaches such as Cignetti continue to argue that the Trojans are making progress beneath the surface.