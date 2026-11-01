Fans Throw Trash on Field After Matt Rhule’s 3rd Painful Nebraska Loss

After Saturday night, the Huskers have now lost three straight games after leading in the fourth quarter, deepening the pain for a fanbase that watched them start 5-0. On Saturday night, some students in the south end zone threw objects onto the field as the frustration boiled over.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In three straight games, Nebraska has led entering the fourth quarter and lost each one. The latest breakdown came in a 17-10 loss to Washington at Memorial Stadium, where a 7.5-point favorite fell apart late despite holding a 7-3 lead. The sudden collapse left Nebraska fans furious, according to an X post by Trey Wallace.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mess on the field was more than frustration. Objects came down after Washington’s go-ahead touchdown, and the extra point had to wait. Matt Rhule is now 24-22 in his fourth season in Lincoln, and 2-10 in November games. After a 5-0 start, the Huskers have gone 5-3.

Nebraska’s offense never settled in. Anthony Colandrea threw interceptions on the first two possessions, his fifth and sixth of the season, one day after finalizing a deal in return in 2027. The Huskers still led 7-3 on a 95-yard drive. Late in the third quarter, they got to the Washington 5 on a 31-yard catch by Jacory Barney, took a delay of game, and ended up with the 4th-and-goal from the 18. Kyle Cunanan missed a 36-yard field goal wide right.

ADVERTISEMENT

That missed kick set up the fourth quarter. Washington quarterback Demond Williams came off the bench after a rib injury and ran a 12-play, 81-yard drive that took 2:59. On 4th-and-18, he hit Chris Alwson for 24 yards, with Lawson dragging a foot on the sideline. Two plays later, a 21-yard throw to Lawson put Washington up with 90 seconds left. Safety Alex McLaughlin then returned a Colandrea interception 48 yards for the last score.

“I certainly understand how frustrated everyone is that this has happened three games in a row,” Rhule said, according to Mitch Sherman of The Athletic. “I obviously feel it, too. I’m responsible for it. It’s my job.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rhule also took the blame for sending a cornerback at the quarterback on the winning touchdown drive. The pattern is the same each week. Nebraska scored one touchdown in the first half for the third straight game and led at the break each time. Indiana beat them 20-17 after the Huskers led 17-6 and Oregon won 17-14 after Nebraska ran just three offensive snaps in the fourth quarter.

Colandrea finished 24-of-44 for 255 yards, one touchdown and three picks, and he was rarely pressured. Jamal Rule ran for 72 yards on 13 carries, and the offense never leaned on him. Rhule’s own summary after the game was that three turnovers and a missed field goal are not a recipe for winning.

ADVERTISEMENT

No, Nebraska is 5-3 and 2-3 in the Big Ten. It plays at Illinois on Friday and needs one win for bowl eligibility. Rutgers, Ohio State, and Iowa also remain on the November schedule. Matt Rhule’s pressure is mounting. His standing with the fans now hinges on this tough final stretch, where securing a bowl-eligible season is the absolute bare minimum expectation.