LSU’s night in Knoxville was already going off the rails, and the frustration was beginning to show beyond the field. As the Tigers struggled to keep up with the Volunteers, cameras caught an LSU broadcaster visibly losing his patience at halftime, with an F-bomb adding to the moment.

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LSU head coach Lane Kiffin was visibly frustrated at halftime of LSU’s game against Tennessee, and he spoke live to LSU’s radio network. His anger particularly stemmed from the ejection of LSU safety Ty Benefield in the first half for a targeting penalty.

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“We have to come back,” Kiffin said. “We have to move the ball better on offense and not get a f****ng bu****** targeting call.”

As soon as Kiffin dropped the cuss word, LSU’s radio broadcaster Chris Blair was seen reacting with utter shock and disbelief. Blair removed his headset and dropped his head into his hands. Jacob Hester, who was sitting beside Blair, was just as shocked by Kiffin’s comments.

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“Can’t blame LSU football broadcasters Chris Blair and Jacob Hester for reacting like this [live] when Lane Kiffin dropped an F-bomb during his halftime walk-off,” former Fort Worth Star-Telegram columnist Gil LeBreton noted in an X post. “The head coach has to show some dignity and maturity, but, well, it’s all unraveled here.”

LeBreton supported the LSU broadcasters, but the fans were not so sure if they should expect a change in Kiffin’s behavior.

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“Kiffin? Maturity and dignity? C’mon, Gil,” one fed-up fan commented.

Seeing such a reaction from Blair, spectators were quick to assume that even LSU is not happy with their head coach anymore. “So are LSU fans beginning to understand what they’re dealing with here?” a second fan commented.

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One possible reason for Blair’s reaction was the risk of FCC fines under strict broadcasting rules. In the U.S., radio stations broadcasting over public airwaves are subject to FCC indecency regulations. Certain indecent language is restricted during specific hours, generally between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. So the station could face FCC fines. So it’s understandable that people were upset with Kiffin for not watching his language.

“Hire a clown, expect a circus,” wrote a third fan, suggesting that Kiffin’s behavior should hardly have come as a surprise.

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Kiffin was already under pressure in his first season as LSU’s head coach, with the Tigers falling short of expectations. Critics have been waiting for a reason to call him out, and he gave them one. Because the interview aired live, the language went out unedited. What’s even tougher is that it was his second F-bomb in a week, following one at his Monday press conference after the loss to Texas.

“You hired a coach with no morals or values,” a fourth fan commented after the live interview. “This is one of the consequences of that.”

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LSU already has the loudest fanbase, and having Kiffin as its head coach makes things even more interesting. Since taking over at LSU, Kiffin has been at the center of controversy and heavy media attention. While the noise has hyped the Tigers all season, Kiffin hasn’t been able to produce a good performance.

“Lane Kiffin is a narcissist on the spectrum. He’s a unicorn,” a fifth spectator commented. Another added to it, “Kiffin is trash. Exactly what LSU gets for hiring this drama queen.”

During LSU’s season opener against Clemson, the Tigers dominated the first half and went into halftime with a 31-3 lead. Footage of Kiffin’s locker-room speech later leaked. In the speech, he told his players to remember that “the whole f****ng world hates you.” LSU eventually won the game 51-10.

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Kiffin’s salty language is nothing new, but with LSU now struggling, it is drawing far more scrutiny than it did during the opening-week blowout.