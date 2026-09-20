Fans Upset After ESPN’s College GameDay Announces Week 4 Location

ESPN always wants College GameDay to broadcast from the most high-stakes and relevant game of the week. Usually, this means finding a marquee matchup between two highly ranked, undefeated teams. The broadcaster announced its decision for Week 4, and the fans didn’t like one conference being featured again and again.

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According to On3, College GameDay will head to Knoxville for the massive Week 4 SEC showdown between the Texas Longhorns and Tennessee Volunteers on September 26. In Week 3, the show was at Oxford for Lane Kiffin’s return to the program he left for Ole Miss.

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The frustration from the fans stemmed from the total focus on SEC campuses by College GameDay. It started the 2026 campaign by visiting Baton Rouge for LSU’s season-opener against Clemson.

“GameDay is for the SEC at this point; no other conference will get the big stage at this point,” one fan expressed his frustration. “Another SEC game? I’m so shocked,” another fan said.

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The following week, GameDay was in Austin for the marquee non-conference matchup between Texas and Ohio State. Once again, Steve Sarkisian will get featured on the show.

“Texas again… man, this network has to do better,” one fan said. “I knew there was no shot since the USC-Oregon game being broadcasted on NBC, but y’all missed out on two of the largest West Coast teams battling in LA this weekend,” another fan added.

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Even though an early loss took away Oregon’s chance to host College GameDay, the matchup between the Ducks and the Trojans marks a new era for a classic West Coast rivalry.

For decades, Oregon and USC fought at the very top of the Pac-12 Conference. This game is their first-ever matchup as members of the Big Ten Conference. The Ducks are fresh off an absolute 84-0 demolition of Portland State, where quarterback Dante Moore had seven total touchdowns in just two quarters.

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On the other side of the field, USC is sitting at a perfect 4-0, but they barely escaped an alarming 42-35 shootout against Rutgers. Their secondary struggled heavily, giving up 460 yards of offense.

“Oregon vs USC was right fuc-ing there. Boring,” one fan commented, not satisfied with College GameDay ignoring this matchup.

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As mentioned earlier, Week 4 was supposed to be the week College GameDay finally branched out to a Big Ten matchup, like Oregon at USC. Other than this game, the only Big Ten game of note in terms of ranked opponents is Iowa’s visit to Michigan.

The show could have also chosen LSU’s home game against Texas A&M, but the Tigers have already been featured twice in four weeks. Moreover, the Aggies’ loss to Kentucky didn’t help the case.

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A few days ago, Kirk Herbstreit said on The Pat McAfee Show that UNC could entice College GameDay for its Week 4 clash against Notre Dame. However, he had one condition. Bill Belichick’s team must win against Clemson in Week 3. That didn’t happen.

Heading into week 5, the heavy SEC slate will slightly drop in comparison to previous weeks. It might give other power conferences an opening. In the Big Ten and Big 12, there are a few primary candidates that could realistically break the SEC’s College GameDay hosting streak.

Ohio State at Iowa looks likely to be the host of College GameDay. The Buckeyes will be traveling to face the Iowa Hawkeyes inside Kinnick Stadium. Even ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit explicitly teased Iowa City as a top contender.

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As of today, Iowa sits at a perfect 3-0. If they can survive their high-stakes Week 4 game against Michigan, a battle against Ohio State will feature a pair of undefeated teams and heavily command GameDay’s attention.