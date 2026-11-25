The CFP committee has faced no shortage of criticism since it began releasing its rankings, and on Tuesday, chairman Hunter Yurachek had the chance to address some of the biggest concerns. Fans were looking for answers, but his seemingly nonchalant approach to the questions has not gone down well.

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“When we first ranked Alabama at No. 3 two weeks ago, their resume looked different than it did when we started the ranking process this week. So much so that the committee felt both Texas and Notre Dame deserved to be ranked ahead of Alabama,” said the chairman in his conversation with the media about Alabama falling to No. 6 in their rankings.

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“You couple that with the UCLA loss and the Indiana loss, and Tennessee win against LSU, Tennessee moves up to a point where they’re now directly comparable to Alabama. You’ve got the head-to-head — Tennessee over Alabama — and thus the switch.”

These comments came after fans tore into the CFP committee over what they perceived as bias towards certain teams, particularly the Alabama Crimson Tide.

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The backlash intensified earlier this month when Kalen DeBoer’s team was ranked No. 3 despite suffering a 26-10 defeat to Tennessee. Even after that head-to-head loss, the committee placed Alabama five spots above the Volunteers, who sat at No. 8 on November 10.

The rankings also drew criticism from analysts. CBS Sports’ John Talty argued that Texas had a stronger resume than Alabama, while the broader debate over the committee’s treatment of Indiana raised further questions.

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The Hoosiers had dropped from No. 4 to No. 9 in the November 10 rankings despite having just one loss at the time, against Ohio State. Considering Indiana’s defensive prowess and its potential as a championship contender, that five-place drop struck many as too harsh.

The controversy only grew when the committee dropped the Crimson Tide from No. 3 to No. 6 in the latest rankings. The move has left fans baffled, particularly after Alabama responded with a dominant 47-0 win over the Chattanooga Mocs.

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While Yurachek has offered an explanation for the Tide’s fall, fans aren’t convinced, with many accusing the committee of making inconsistent decisions with little rhyme or reason.

“Overcorrecting, it’s really as simple as that. Unfortunately, they can’t admit that the system is flawed,” said a fan.

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Overcorrection? Well, that is precisely what some fans believe the CFP committee is doing. While one fan admitted they never agreed with Alabama being ranked No. 3 in the earlier rankings, they still questioned the committee’s decision to place Notre Dame above the Crimson Tide.

“I don’t agree with Notre Dame being above bama and Tennessee. But thank you CFP for putting Tennessee ahead , now all those annoying fans can stop complaining and focus on Vandy !!!! Like how Bama is focused on Auburn .”

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And the backlash is showing no signs of slowing down. Rather than offering clarity, the chairman’s explanation appears to have left fans even more frustrated, with one dismissing the response outright.

“Biggest bunch of bs I’ve ever heard. All I hear is blah blah blah”

Another fan took particular issue with the committee’s reliance on its ranking methodology, arguing that the entire process was becoming increasingly difficult to follow.

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“So much BS. If I hear on3 more person mention “pods” I’m going to lose my mind. Bama never deserved the #3 ranking, if you can’t compare more than 4 teams against each other you aren’t smart enough to be on the committee.”

The ranking process, and how the committee decides where each team belongs, relies on a vast number of data points, at least that’s what Yurachek had to say when asked whether the committee made these drastic adjustments in response to the public backlash.

“We watch games all weekend long. We have thousands of data points that we have been looking at over the past four weeks. We have had hours upon hours of discussion in that room, evaluating our top 25 teams. We all know what we signed up for in that committee room.”

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He further assured that outside noise has little influence on the committee’s decisions when determining where teams are placed in Monday and Tuesday’s rankings.

That said, Tennessee emerged as the week’s biggest winner, while the Indiana Hoosiers suffered the biggest drop, falling six spots following their loss to Washington.