Father of Deion Sanders’ Grandchild Arrested on Three Criminal Charges

R&B singer Jacquees, the former partner of Deion Sanders’ daughter, Deiondra, is facing legal trouble stemming from an arrest in South Florida. According to reports, the 32-year-old was arrested on Sunday and booked on three charges: DUI, battery on an officer, firefighter, or EMT, and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence.

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Hollywood Police made the arrest and took him to Broward County Main Jail. As per CBS News, Hollywood police responded just before 8 a.m. to a call about a person passed out in a vehicle near North 62nd Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

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Officers identified Jacquees, whose legal name is Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax, as the driver and said he was allegedly under the influence. While he was being taken for a medical evaluation, police said he allegedly became combative with first responders. That is why the battery and resisting charges were added.

He was first booked into Broward County Main Jail. Early records showed a hold-for-hearing listing and a $0 bond, and he went to bond court on September 28. Follow-up reports, including WSVN, said the bond was set at $3,500.

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Court records later showed he had bonded out by Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, he was no longer listed in the online jail database. No detailed trial date has been announced.

Jacquees, a Georgia native, is best known for his music career and his relationship with Deion Sanders’ daughter. He has had four songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including his 2016 single “B.E.D.” and 2018 song “You.”

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Over the last few years, the R&B singer has made more headlines outside his music career. He began dating Deiondra Sanders around 2023, got engaged at her July 2024 baby shower, and welcomed their son, Snow, on August 9, 2024, which coincidentally is Deion Sanders’s birth date.

However, since having a child together, the couple has broken up. The public feud in the last phase of their relationship and its aftermath is still ongoing. Only weeks earlier, Jacquees and Deiondra were back in a public clash over Snow.

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The fight over Snow was already public

In February 2025, Jacquees, Deiondra, and Snow appeared together on Sanders’ show We Got Time Today with Rocsi Diaz. Jacquees later said his last in-person meeting with Sanders was Memorial Day 2025 at Sanders’ house. He said he thought he had disappointed Coach Prime “a little bit,” but believed Sanders understood him because of similar backgrounds.

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The public feud grew in February 2025 around Jacquees’ work with DeJ Loaf. Fans asked why Deiondra was not in the videos. “People gotta fake a relationship to sell albums. Stop asking me why I’m not around. I am not allowed to be around them cause Dej would feel uncomfortable if his fiancée was there,” Deiondra wrote on X.

On March 21, 2025, Deiondra went on Way Up with Angela Yee, still wearing the ring. “I don’t think it was about him. I think it was for her comfort,” she said. “She would feel uncomfortable if I was there.” She added.

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The couple unfollowed each other, and the relationship ended around March 2025. The dispute did not end there. In April 2025, Deiondra wrote on X, “It’s really sad to see family choose to NOT spend time with their grandson or nephew based off the hate for their mother.”

In December 2025, Jacquees replied in Shade Room comments after she posted photos of him with Snow. “She’s threatened to keep my son away from me for the holidays, after we already agreed I could get him for Christmas… If she gets mad with me, plans immediately change with my son,” he wrote.

The latest episode in the public feud between Deiondra and her former fiancé occurred a few weeks ago. It concerned their son. On September 8, Deiondra posted on Instagram Stories after saying she had been unable to reach 2-year-old Snow for three days. “I just wanna talk to my son. Then I get cursed out because I want to. Then Snow gets yelled at because he cries and he misses his mom,” she wrote.

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That September 7–8 blowup started while Snow was with Jacquees and his family in Atlanta over Labor Day weekend. Deiondra said she could not reach him for three days and wanted FaceTime access.