Father of 5, Deion Sanders Names Unexpected Pick at Last Place in New Kids Rankings

Deion Sanders’ “Kid Power” list has slowly turned into a tradition of its own. What initially began as a playful joke inside the Sanders household has now evolved into something fans genuinely look forward to, tuning in to see how the rankings shift each time.

The latest rankings have added even more intrigue to the ongoing battle for Coach Prime’s affection. In last year’s rankings, Deion Sanders Jr. comfortably sat at the top of the list, while Shedeur Sanders, Deiondra, Shelomi, and Shilo Sanders followed. This time, the rankings saw a major slip. Deion Sanders revealed the list during an interview with House of Highlights.

“Shedeur is number one because he made it to the Pro Bowl. Shilo is number two because he supported the he-k out of his brother. Shelomi would probably be number three. That’s my youngest daughter. Junior would be four. And Deiondra probably would be five because my grandson doesn’t give me all the love that I deserve every time I see him.”

In the past, Coach Prime has talked about what goes into making the list, especially how one of his kids can jump to the top spot. It’s rather simple.

“You’ve got to do something to move up the charts,” he jokes. The children have fully embraced the bit, often commenting on each other’s social media posts to “jockey for position,” Sanders told The Kelly Clarkson Show.

And being true to his persona, Coach Prime tends to throw in surprises in these lists. In January 2024, he revealed his list on RGIII’s podcast, and there was a twist. Instead of five kids, the rankings featured six. Shelomi topped the list, but the second position had Travis Hunter, whom Deion Sanders called his “adopted” son. The former Colorado two-way star jumped the likes of Bucky, Shedeur, Shilo, and Deiondra.

However, the very next month, an updated list was released. This time, Shilo made it to the top because of his birthday. The most frequent leader has been Bucky, and you can understand why. With his siblings off to make their names in their respective careers, Deion Sanders Jr. has been a constant on his father’s side, even supporting him throughout his medical condition last year.

Deion Sanders believes Colorado could win the National Championship

Deion Sanders’ first season at Colorado showed promise, as the Buffaloes finished 9-4. However, the following year was a complete reverse, with the team slipping to 3-9. The downfall also sparked speculation about Sanders’ future in Boulder, but he remained committed to the program.

This offseason, Sanders made changes to the roster and coaching staff, including the hiring of Brennan Marion as offensive coordinator. The goal is clear: Sanders openly speaks about competing for a national championship.

“I love what we’ve accumulated throughout the portal and a few of the high schoolers that we brought in. I love the coaching staff I’m having. I’m excited, and I cannot wait,” Sanders said.

Sanders appears confident that the discipline, culture, and standards he is establishing in the locker room will translate onto the field next season.