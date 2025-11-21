Fatherhood Pressure For Deion Sanders as He Makes Feelings Clear on Son Shedeur’s NFL Rookie Career

Deion Sanders couldn’t hide his pride as he watched his son Shedeur Sanders, the fifth-round rookie, finally get his chance. Shedeur came off the bench after starter Dillon Gabriel exited with a concussion. The question is whether Deion will choose to head to Las Vegas or enjoy the action from the comfort of his own home in front of the TV. It’s a small conundrum in his head.

On Thursday, Buffs reporter Scott Procter posted a clip where Deion was asked, “Will you just sit quietly in a room this week and watch it?” That’s when Coach Prime didn’t hold back, making his feelings crystal clear. “I don’t know. I’ve made in my mind yet,” said Deion Sanders. “I’ve been urged to go. I’m pretty sure he wants me to go, but I kind of, you know, you want to be out of the way. You don’t want to be his distraction.”

Not a distraction in a bad sense, but in the way only a father-son bond can pull at your heart. That was clear when the two-time Super Bowl champion described the pressure he feels as a father. “But then you think, you know, he came all the way up here to see you? So that’s even a shorter trip to go see him,” continued Coach Prime. “You start thinking that as a dad, because you know what it means to him if he just catches a glimpse of you before he walks out.”

Yes, their father-son bond makes him wonder whether his presence on the sideline might actually distract Shedeur from the field. Besides, Colorado hosting Arizona State on Saturday night could factor into Deion’s decision on whether to fly out to watch Shedeur’s first NFL start. As he said, “I’m so focused on what we have at hand. I’m not thinking about that, although I just got off the phone with him.”

From Colorado to the NFL, Deion never sits back, always ready to advise and defend his son from the noise. Now, as Shedeur steps onto the NFL field, his father’s pride is natural, but he can’t forget his coaching duties, either.

Having played for five NFL teams over a 14-year career, he knows the stage well. Now, watching his own son step into that role evokes a powerful wave of emotion. Here, the Colorado HC didn’t mince words. “I know the fight behind the fight,” said Deion on Tuesday after watching his son play against the Ravens. “I know what’s been transpiring behind the curtains, and I’m just proud of him. Because he’s not just saying the right things, he’s doing and living the right things. That’s just who he is. He’s a Sanders.”

But Shedeur struggled in his NFL debut. Against the Ravens, he recorded one costly interception with just 4-for-16 passing for 47 yards. To cap it off, the Browns couldn’t find the end zone, and he was sacked twice. Mistakes piled up as he held the ball too long, and the frustration seemed palpable. With that, Baltimore held firm and Cleveland fell 23–16. “I knew it was going to be some inconsistencies of a lot of things, because I know football,” admitted the coach.

It appears the Colorado HC trusts his son’s potential, so one instance of terrible play won’t define him. Still, Sanders’ presence on the field feels crucial, especially with his own future at Colorado hanging by a thread. Here’s where the HC didn’t waste time making a promise to Buffs fans.

Deion Sanders holds on as questions loom

As the Buffs’ 2025 season sputters, frustration grows and questions swirl about Deion Sanders‘ future. But the Colorado HC pushed back hard, addressing the CU fans. “I am not going anywhere. You’ve got the right man. I promise you that,” said Coach Prime. While he acknowledged the team’s struggles, he doubled down on his vision and leadership. Surely, after the absences of Shedeur and Travis Hunter, the team struggled for many reasons, but the HC didn’t lose trust in himself.

“If anybody is built for change, I am. If anybody is built to overcome situations and trials and tribulations, I am,” he said. And he isn’t wrong, as discipline and preparation always remain his priorities. But Colorado’s 3-7 record this season is a concern, especially after starting the year with high expectations following last season’s 9-4 finish. Still, the administration stands firm.

AD Rick George, who hired Deion Sanders, praised his impact on players and the program beyond wins and losses. “I’m proud of Coach Prime,” said George. But for now, to save his head coaching job, Coach Prime has to prove he’s the right man for the job. Otherwise, it’s just another domino in the college football coaching carousel.