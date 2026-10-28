FBI Urged Pat McAfee to Wear Bullet-Proof Vest After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Pat McAfee has never shied away from controversy, but the backlash against the ESPN personality has reportedly taken a disturbing turn. The former NFL punter has faced death threats for years, and the danger apparently escalated to the point where the FBI advised him to wear a bulletproof vest.

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Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy reported Tuesday that the FBI advised Pat McAfee to wear one in the week following Charlie Kirk’s passing in September 2025. One source told FOS about the warning, adding another layer to a controversy that has followed the 39-year-old since his uncomfortable return to the University of Utah.

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The FBI warning reportedly came after Kirk passed away following a shooting at Utah Valley University. Pat McAfee later referenced the incident while explaining why his experience at the University of Utah had left him feeling uneasy.

The ESPN personality wasn’t happy with videos posted on the university’s official Instagram account showing students mocking him. Some called him a corny, shirt-ripping clown. Another student complained about winning “only” $1 million in Pat McAfee’s kicking contest after a different contestant had collected $3 million on October 17.

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On his show Monday, Pat McAfee explained why the university’s involvement bothered him more than jokes made by students themselves.

“If these kids would have done this on their own vlog, I’d have been okay with it,” he said. “The university puts that out as I’m about to go out and do an infomercial for the place? I’m walking in front of thousands of people. This is how the university feels about me? It’s an uncomfortable feeling.”

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Then came the reference that changed the conversation.

“And then I thought to myself, has anything like really scary happened at like a college gathering in the state of Utah recently?” he said.

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The implication was clear. He was connecting the situation to Kirk’s passing and questioning whether the university should be amplifying material that could encourage hostility toward him. Pat McAfee subsequently indicated he had no plans to return to the Salt Lake City campus with ESPN’s College GameDay.

The reported FBI warning adds context to Pat McAfee’s reaction. He has previously spoken publicly about the threats he receives, including death threats. Given his enormous platform, outspoken personality, and willingness to tackle controversial subjects, the prospect of someone taking online hostility into the real world is hardly an imaginary concern. ESPN made that position clear, too.

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ESPN backs Pat McAfee as Utah issues an apology

After Pat McAfee voiced his displeasure online, ESPN stood by his side.

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“The safety and security of our on-air team, crew and fans is paramount at College GameDay,” an ESPN spokesperson told FOS. “We are committed to ensuring a safe environment, and given the very real threats that members of our team face, we take issues involving their safety seriously. We support Pat and recognize the very real and valid concerns he has around safety and security.”

Utah also issued an apology, accepting responsibility for the content posted on its official social media accounts. The university said its attempt at lighthearted engagement had missed the mark, adding that officials had contacted Pat McAfee to express regret. It also stressed that he and the entire GameDay crew remained welcome on campus.

The reported FBI advice doesn’t establish that a specific attack on Pat McAfee was planned. But it does suggest that his safety concerns weren’t just about a bruised ego or a social media spat.

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He’s expected to be back with College GameDay when the show visits Indiana for its Halloween matchup against Minnesota. And for a guy who usually turns everything into a punchline, there’s nothing funny about being advised to wear a bulletproof vest.