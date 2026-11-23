South Florida’s season is unraveling, and Brian Hartline’s coaching staff is already falling apart. Offensive coordinator Tim Beck is out after just 11 games, amid allegations that he was trashing Hartline behind his back. Beck and USF “mutually agreed to part ways” Sunday, barely 24 hours after the Bulls’ embarrassing 35-14 loss to Florida Atlantic.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Bulls have crashed from a 4-0 start to 6-5, dropped three straight, and now head into their regular-season finale without an offensive coordinator.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the school announced a mutual split, allegations have surfaced that Beck was telling players and their parents that Hartline was clueless. Some players have also reportedly complained about double standards in the locker room, raising further questions about the atmosphere surrounding the program.

Reacting to the allegations, an X user named Garrison wrote: “After what I read from that USF reporter, he had to go. Can’t go around telling players and their parents the HC is clueless.” The post did not independently establish the accusation. On3 separately reported Beck’s departure, citing the school’s announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hartline hired Beck on December 19, 2025. Both had ties to Ohio State, although their coaching tenures there did not overlap. Beck came off a November 30 firing at Coastal Carolina after a 6-6 regular season, finishing 20-18 there with three bowl appearances. Before that, he held offensive coordinator roles at Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas, and NC State. At USF, the offense never found a rhythm. The Bulls scored 19 in the opener against FIU without an offensive play longer than 14 yards. After beating Army 28-24, USF managed just 14 points against Bowling Green and 13 against Temple.

The Bulls have scored 288 points in 11 games, averaging roughly 26 per contest, although that total includes defensive touchdowns. USF ranks 98th in total offense out of 138 teams despite playing one of the country’s easier schedules. The 52-41 loss to Memphis was a rare offensive explosion, but against FAU, the run game managed just 45 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beck had real obstacles. Alex Golesh left for Auburn and took Byrum Brown with him, and Hartline rebuilt with 41 transfer portal additions. Still, last year’s team averaged 40.5 points and 488.7 yards a game. This year, USF’s averages have dropped to roughly 26 points and 348 yards. Even accounting for the roster turnover, the offensive production has taken a massive hit.

The school’s statement was one line: “The University of South Florida football program and offensive coordinator Tim Beck have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After the FAU loss, Hartline said, “It’s 100% on the coaches, 100% on the players, and we’re trying to learn now.”

That leaves a program with serious questions. Tulane comes to Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, and USF hasn’t announced who will call plays. Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wolken blasted Hartline as a “really, really bad hire” in a social media post. The Bulls have lost five of their last seven games, and the pressure now falls squarely on Hartline.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Beck said before it ended

Beck’s public comments before the season painted a far more optimistic picture. In the spring, he spoke positively about the setup in Tampa and emphasized building an offense around the players available to him. But that optimism never translated into consistent production on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about his coaching philosophy, Beck made it clear that he demanded accountability from his quarterbacks.

“I am very demanding and I blame them for everything all of the time,” Beck said in the spring. “They have to understand that.”

Now, those comments stand in contrast to an offense that has struggled throughout the season. Despite Beck’s experience, USF failed to establish the consistency Hartline expected when he brought him to Tampa.

ADVERTISEMENT

USF is bowl-eligible, but its offensive leadership is now unsettled. If the allegations about Beck criticizing Hartline are true, they point to a breakdown in trust that the head coach will have to address in the offseason. Beyond the reported locker-room tensions, Hartline faces an even bigger challenge: explaining how a program that averaged more than 40 points a game last season has fallen to roughly 26 in his first year.