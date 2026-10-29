FBS College Football HC Fired in Just 2nd Season After Losing 17 Games

A little more than two years ago, Sam Houston was one of the feel-good stories in the FBS. The Bearkats had just finished 10-3 in their second year at the top level, a record that included the program’s first bowl win since the jump up from FCS. After years of building a winner, the school looked set for a long run in Conference USA.

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It didn’t last. A coaching change brought a rough first season, and the second one started the same way. The offense sputtered, the losses stacked up, and a stadium that was supposed to give the program a fresh start didn’t change the results. By Tuesday night, one more lopsided defeat had sealed the fate of a head coach who had been on the job for only 20 games. Sam Houston fired Phil Longo on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

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“Sam Houston has fired coach Phil Longo. Sam Houston finished 2-10 in 2025 and are 1-7 in 2026, bringing the program’s record under Longo to 3-17 overall and 1-11 in Conference USA,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel posted on X October 29.

Imago Sept 20, 2025. Cole Brevard 99 of the Texas Longhorns in action vs the Sam Houston Bearkats at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Texas. Texas beats Sam Houston 55-0. /CSM Austin USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250920_zma_c04_681 Copyright: xRobertxBackmanx

The loss to Missouri State also left Sam Houston 0-4 in conference play and without a win over an FBS opponent this season. The Bearkats have now dropped nine straight games against FBS teams.

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Athletic director Bobby Williams addressed the decision in a statement, beginning with a thank-you note.

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“Phil has contributed to Bearkat football as both an offensive coordinator and head coach, and we appreciate his work with our student-athletes,” Williams said, per USA TODAY. He then explained why the school felt it had to act.

“Our responsibility is to evaluate the program’s performance and direction. After careful review, I believe a change in leadership is necessary to position Bearkat Football to compete consistently in Conference USA and meet the expectations of our student-athletes, university and supporters,” Williams said.

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Longo was hired in December 2024 to replace K.C. Keeler, who left Sam Houston to become Temple’s head coach. Keeler had just guided the Bearkats to a 10-3 season, including their first bowl victory since moving to the FBS.

But Longo’s first year didn’t go as planned. Sam Houston finished 2-10 in 2025, its fewest wins since 2003. The Bearkats managed victories over Oregon State and Delaware but struggled throughout the rest of the schedule.

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There were challenges beyond the games, too. Several players left following Keeler’s departure, and renovations at Bowers Stadium forced the team to play its home games roughly 70 miles away in Houston. The stadium reopened this season, but Sam Houston still couldn’t turn things around.

Longo wasn’t new to the program when he became head coach. He had previously worked as Sam Houston’s offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2016 under Keeler, helping the Bearkats reach the FCS semifinals twice.

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After leaving Huntsville, he bounced around high-profile offensive coordinator gigs at Ole Miss, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. His time with the Badgers ended in November 2024, and he returned to Sam Houston the following month for his first FBS head coaching opportunity.

However, the offense became one of the team’s biggest problems during his tenure. Things have gone completely off the rails on offense this year. ESPN’s Max Olson notes that the Bearkats sit dead last at 131st nationally, putting up a dismal 12.1 points per game. SB Nation’s Steve Helwick adds that they also rank 124th in total offense and 138th in the ground game.

The Bearkats also rank 124th in total offense and 138th in rushing offense, according to SB Nation’s Steve Helwick. Longo was responsible for calling offensive plays, but Sam Houston continued to struggle to reach the end zone.

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The Bearkats scored just three points against Liberty, Western Kentucky, and Missouri State, failing to score a touchdown in three of their last four games.

CBS Sports’ Shehan Jeyarajah also reported that Sam Houston averaged 322.8 yards per game in 2026, with the offense finishing last in Conference USA during both seasons under Longo.

The difference from the previous coaching staff was hard to miss.

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Back when K.C. Keeler was running the show, Sam Houston captured four conference crowns and bagged an FCS national title in the spring of 2021. The Bearkats moved up to the FBS in 2023 and finished 10-3 the following season. Longo was brought in to continue that progress, but the team managed only three wins during his time as head coach.

Sam Houston turns to two interim coaches for the rest of the season

Instead of naming just one boss, the Bearkats is handing the reins to two interim leaders for the remainder of the season. Associate head coach and special teams coordinator Eric Raisbeck will team up with defensive coordinator Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay to steady the ship.

The arrangement is unusual for college football. As reported by Steve Helwick of SB Nation, no modern FBS football program has officially utilized co-head coaches at any point during the 21st century. Both coaches will lead Sam Houston through its final four regular-season games while the school begins looking for a permanent replacement.

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The struggling Bearkats catch a temporary breather with a bye week before returning to action to face Jacksonville State on November 7. The next head coach will also arrive during a period of change within the athletic department. Williams, who has served as Sam Houston’s athletic director for years, is scheduled to retire on June 1, 2027.

Longo’s dismissal comes during a busy stretch of coaching changes across college football. Baylor also fired Dave Aranda on October 25 after seven seasons, leaving another FBS program searching for a new head coach.

For Sam Houston, the next few weeks will be about finishing the season and preparing for another coaching transition.

Longo wasn’t a stranger to the program. He served as Sam Houston’s offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2016, working under Keeler, and the Bearkats reached the FCS semifinals twice in that stretch. He later held coordinator jobs at Ole Miss, North Carolina, and Wisconsin before getting his first FBS head coaching job back in Huntsville.

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His dismissal is one of several coaching moves around the sport. Baylor fired Dave Aranda on Oct. 25 after seven seasons, so Sam Houston is not the only school beginning a search. For the Bearkats, the next few weeks are about finishing the season and finding a leader who can restart the climb. For Longo, it ends a first head coaching job in 20 games, with 17 losses and a record that is hard to argue with.